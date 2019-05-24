Ken Garff Automotive Announces Conference Call for Noteholders to Discuss Q1 2019 Financial Results

Ken Garff Automotive, LLC announced that it will host a conference call
for current noteholders, prospective qualified institutional purchasers,
and the trustee to discuss Q1 2019 financial results at 11 am MT on
Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Instructions for the conference call will be made available to
representatives of the trustee, noteholders, and prospective qualified
institutional purchasers who currently have access to the Company’s
private data room. Other noteholders and qualified institutional
purchasers should contact Jim Campbell, CFO of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC
to obtain access to the Company’s financial statements and information
concerning the conference call.
About Ken Garff Automotive
Ken Garff Automotive, LLC is a private operator of automotive
dealerships in the United States. We offer 25 brands of new and used
vehicles in 50 stores that comprise 86 franchises. We have locations in
six states with concentrations of stores in the West and Midwest regions
of the United States. Our mission is to be the most esteemed automotive
group in the eyes of our employees, customers, and partners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005403/en/