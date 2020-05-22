Log in
Ken Garff Automotive Announces Conference Call for Noteholders to Discuss Q1 2020 Financial Results

05/22/2020

Ken Garff Automotive, LLC announced that it will host a conference call for current noteholders, prospective qualified institutional purchasers, and the trustee to discuss Q1 2020 financial results at 11 am MT on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Instructions for the conference call will be made available to representatives of the trustee, noteholders, and prospective qualified institutional purchasers who currently have access to the Company’s private data room. Other noteholders and qualified institutional purchasers should contact Jim Campbell, CFO of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC to obtain access to the Company’s financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About Ken Garff Automotive

Ken Garff Automotive, LLC is a private operator of automotive dealerships in the United States. We offer 26 brands of new and used vehicles in 49 dealerships that comprise 89 franchises. We have locations in six states with concentrations of stores in the West and Midwest regions of the United States. Our mission is to be the most esteemed automotive group in the eyes of our employees, customers, and partners.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group