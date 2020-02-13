Ken McCray of McAfee Named One of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2020

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ken McCray, head of channels sales and operations Americas at McAfee, to its exclusive list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2020. This annual list recognizes the elite vendor executives who lead, influence, innovate, and disrupt the IT channel.

In 2019, McCray and his team invested to add cloud service providers to McAfee’s channel program to meet the needs of customers with hybrid on-prem and cloud business models leading to double-digit growth. Additionally, McCray and team launched the Americas Channel Promise to solidify McAfee and partners commitment to delivering on joint customers’ business outcomes.

“In 2019, we made significant investments to accelerate the McAfee channel program,” said McCray. “This award is a reflection of the teamwork and values that are at the core of what McAfee does. As we look to the future, we’ll continue to listen closely to our partners to create mutual value and ensure our customers have the right tools and solutions to enable their business.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have most influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs.

The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs were chosen by the CRN editorial staff as the individuals who stand at the very top of the already select group of Channel Chief honorees. These top executives have cultivated the greatest professional and channel achievements, and their leadership will greatly impact the future IT community, driving growth and innovation.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

