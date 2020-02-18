Kenco Celebrates Continued Growth and Accomplishments in 2019

Company delivers continued solid growth and makes strategic expansions

Kenco Logistics, North America’s leading third-party logistics provider, announced significant achievements in 2019, including continued revenue growth, addition of key members of the executive bench, and expansion of innovation and service offerings. The company’s performance and enhance positioning in the 3PL market resulted in Kenco’s receiving wide range of industry awards in 2019. In addition, Kenco delivered solid growth for the second consecutive year in 2019.

“Kenco achieved incredible results in the last year, highlighted by our transportation services expansion and the opening of the physical space for our Innovation Lab. We are continuing to expand our e-commerce capabilities and look forward to sustained growth across all our services,” said Denis Reilly, CEO and president of Kenco Logistics. “We take strides every day to provide our existing and new clients with the best solutions for their 3PL needs.”

Strategic Hires

In 2019, Kenco expanded its executive roster with the addition of an exceptional leader – Mike McClelland, SVP of Transportation. With over 20 years of industry expertise, Mike brought his prowess in developing global supply chain strategies and transportation service offerings to Kenco.

“Through the addition of Mike as SVP of Transportation, Kenco continues to expand our executive bench on the transportation services front, serving as a key example of Kenco’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to our customers,” said Reilly. “We have big plans for 2020 and are preparing to add over 30 new team members in support of the transportation business unit – the company’s non-asset offering, which includes transportation management, freight audit and payment and brokerage.”

Innovation Expansion

After its founding in 2015, Kenco’s Innovation Lab has skyrocketed in growth highlighted by the lab expansion. Kenco held a ribbon cutting for its new 10-thousand square foot test facility on October 8, 2019 – the lab features a dedicated research and development team spearheaded by Kristi Montgomery, VP of Innovation, and Rajiv Saxena, SVP, Supply Chain Solutions & Innovation. The expansion of the lab allows for prototyping and deployment of groundbreaking innovations that produce real results.

The success of the Kenco’s Innovation Lab was marked by several accomplishments, including:

SVT Robotics demonstrating its software platform, showcasing the simplicity in which their program connects with enterprise software systems and robotics technologies, including the autonomous mobile robot from NextShift Robotics.

Other technologies tested at the facility include: Locus Robotics, a provider of efficient and powerful autonomous mobile robot solutions designed for warehouse fulfillment LogistiVIEW, an AI and vision-driven picking software for smart glasses WMS software from JDA and HighJump



Industry Recognition

Kenco has been recognized by key industry publications in 2019, further validating its position as an industry leader in the supply chain. Notable acknowledgments include:

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for more than 60 years. Kenco’s focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the Kenco Blog.

