Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kenco Fuels Growth with New Warehousing and Distribution Services Facility Supporting E-Commerce Fulfillment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Perris, CA Location Provides Much Needed Warehouse Space in a High-Demand Market

Kenco Logistics, North America’s leading third-party logistics provider, today announced a new warehousing and distribution services facility located adjacent to the high-demand Los Angeles market in Perris, California. Supported by leading technology and experienced staff focused on customer service, the space is equipped with innovative warehouse and inventory management systems to meet the needs of a wide variety of organizations in many different industry verticals.

With the growth of e-commerce and regional distribution models, there has been a resurgence in demand for warehouse space. In 2018, demand for warehouse space exceeded supply by 29 million square feet, as warehouse availability reached its lowest point since 2000.

The 579,708-square-foot facility features access to all major transportation routes and includes foreign trade benefits, as shipments from international markets can be processed and transloaded to trucks or rail delivery. The multi-client space is equipped to meet the requirements of e-commerce fulfillment, ensuring that products are delivered safely and on-time through a combination of valued added services, transportation options and efficient warehousing capacity. The Perris site is now the fifth location in California, joining warehouse spaces in Livermore, Oxnard, Rancho Cucamonga and Chino.

“With the need for warehouse space growing, we are excited to expand our distribution center network in the highly sought-after California market,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Officer, Kenco Logistics. “With decades of industry experience and a focus on innovation, Kenco is well-positioned to meet the needs of clients in this high-demand market. Our team is dedicated to helping clients improve their supply chain at all levels and overcome even the most difficult logistics challenges.”

Kenco, which operates dedicated warehouses across North America, is committed to helping clients focus on their core business by optimizing logistics, identifying inefficiencies and developing solutions that save time and money. With a culture of service and continuous improvement, Kenco’s team of seasoned logistics engineers develop a custom strategy for each customer, working to create data-driven solutions that impact the bottom line.

More information about the warehouse space is available here.

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for almost 70 years. Kenco’s focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and the Kenco Blog.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pMINIMIZING COSTS AND MAXIMIZING SALES WITH BETTER INVENTORY MANAGEMENT : Download SpendEdge's Newsletter for Comprehensive Insights
BU
12:23pHeartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
12:22pCATL : to Drive New Wave of e-Mobility with Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Battery Technology
PR
12:20pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
12:20pDISCOVERY LIMITED ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS : emphasises strategy for continued investment in South Africa and abroad
EQ
12:19pFITCH SOLUTIONS : Launches Bank Scorecard Tool to Aid Counterparty Risk Analysis
BU
12:19pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces September 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.1482 per Share
PR
12:17pCox Automotive to invest $350 million in electric truck maker Rivian
RE
12:17pRIBER : Order for a new production MBE machine in Asia
PU
12:17pWALMART : Nuala O'Connor to Join Walmart in New Digital Citizenship Role
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group