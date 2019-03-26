Kenda Rubber Industrial : Tire USA Welcomes Edward Koczan as Sales Manager

Reynoldsburg, Ohio, USA, March 25, 2019-- Kenda Tire USA is proud to announce and welcome Edward Koczan as the company's newest addition to its automotive sales team.

Edward is a seasoned tire industry veteran. He will be responsible for several sales roles in the automotive sales channel including managing strategic accounts, driving growth of Kenda's automotive tire channel sales, and identifying new partner growth opportunities.

Edward has worked in tire manufacturing for nearly 10 years. Prior to joining Kenda he worked for several tire brands including Toyo Tires, Nexen Tire USA, and Sentury Tire North America.

Mr. Koczan will contribute to enhancing Kenda's Light Truck Boot Camp dealer experiential incentive program, the Kenda Traction associate dealer program, product education, and dealer training initiatives for Kenda's existing dealer partners.

'Kenda Tire is an exciting brand, that is truly on the rise', said Edward Koczan, Sales Manager, Kenda USA. 'We're providing a value proposition to our dealers with products that are some of the most innovative in the industry and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to be a part of this exciting and innovative brand as we craft new ways to deliver that message.

The appointment is a clear statement of Kenda's intent to continue delivering further value to its customers by growing market share, and working with Kenda's retail and wholesale partners to strengthen the message of Kenda's strong product offerings to grow brand awareness in the Passenger and Light Truck (PLT) space.

Mr. Koczan will report directly to Brandon Stotsenburg, Vice President of Automotive Division, for Kenda USA. Stotsenburg added, 'Kenda is fortunate to have committed channel partners who are growing rapidly with our automotive products. As we plan for accelerated growth, Kenda is excited to add Ed to our team and we anticipate adding additional experienced sales associates to the Kenda family in 2019.'