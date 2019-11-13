Log in
Kendeda Building Open for Media Tours During Greenbuild 2019

11/13/2019 | 11:16am EST

Brand new at Georgia Tech, project is pursuing Living Building status, considered the greenest in the Southeast

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design will be available for media tours during Greenbuild 2019, which runs November 19-22, 2019. Dedicated October 24th and fewer than two miles from the Georgia World Congress Center, where Greenbuild will be held, the 47,000 square-foot Kendeda Building represents the leading edge of regenerative design:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005624/en/

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. (Photo credit: Justin Chan Photography)

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. (Photo credit: Justin Chan Photography)

  • Net-positive energy, generating more electricity from solar panels than it uses on an annual basis.
  • Net-positive water, capturing rainwater and treating it for all uses, including drinking.
  • Innovative use of reclaimed materials, including wood from the sets of the TV shows and Tech Tower.
  • 22 worst-in-class chemicals screened out of building materials to protect health.
  • Toilets that turn human waste into safe compost onsite.

The Kendeda Building was funded by a $30 million grant to Georgia Tech from the Kendeda Fund. The project is designed to be a living, learning laboratory, showing what’s possible in the Southeast in order to catalyze even more ambitious green buildings across the region.

If you are interested in a media tour of the Kendeda Building during Greenbuild 2019, please contact Brad Kahn to schedule it.

LOCATION: 422 Ferst Drive NW on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology

MEDIA KIT: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0o3uvowro49doh1/Kendeda%20Media%20Kit%20FINAL%20copy.pdf?dl=0

MORE INFORMATION: https://livingbuilding.kendedafund.org/

HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGES: Download on demand: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hbkahn/sets/72157711369324602/

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/MBSBet56-NE - B-roll is available upon request.


