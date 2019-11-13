Kendeda Building Open for Media Tours During Greenbuild 2019

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design will be available for media tours during Greenbuild 2019, which runs November 19-22, 2019. Dedicated October 24th and fewer than two miles from the Georgia World Congress Center, where Greenbuild will be held, the 47,000 square-foot Kendeda Building represents the leading edge of regenerative design:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005624/en/
The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. (Photo credit: Justin Chan Photography)
-
Net-positive energy, generating more electricity from solar panels than it uses on an annual basis.
-
Net-positive water, capturing rainwater and treating it for all uses, including drinking.
-
Innovative use of reclaimed materials, including wood from the sets of the TV shows and Tech Tower.
-
22 worst-in-class chemicals screened out of building materials to protect health.
-
Toilets that turn human waste into safe compost onsite.
The Kendeda Building was funded by a $30 million grant to Georgia Tech from the Kendeda Fund. The project is designed to be a living, learning laboratory, showing what’s possible in the Southeast in order to catalyze even more ambitious green buildings across the region.
If you are interested in a media tour of the Kendeda Building during Greenbuild 2019, please contact Brad Kahn to schedule it.
LOCATION: 422 Ferst Drive NW on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology
MEDIA KIT: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0o3uvowro49doh1/Kendeda%20Media%20Kit%20FINAL%20copy.pdf?dl=0
MORE INFORMATION: https://livingbuilding.kendedafund.org/
HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGES: Download on demand: https://www.flickr.com/photos/hbkahn/sets/72157711369324602/
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/MBSBet56-NE - B-roll is available upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005624/en/