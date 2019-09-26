Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)

Translation of Japanese Original

September 26, 2019

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that regarding the debt financing and interest rate swap agreements which were disclosed in the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019, the undecided matters were determined.

Please see below for the details, where the today's decided matters are underlined.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate Contract Drawdown Principal Collateral ・ Series Lender Amount Repayment Repayment (Note) Date Date Date (Note) Method Unsecured, 800 unguaranteed 0.42500% September 20, September 30, March 31, ・ 168-B The Norinchukin Bank million Repayment (Fixed interest rate) 2019 2019 2027 yen of principal in full on maturity date

Note: The first interest payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

2. Interest Rate Swap Agreement

The Investment Corporation executed the interest rate swap agreements to hedge against possible increases in future interest rate of the debt financing (Series 168) (Note) with floating interest rate.

Note: For outlines, etc., of the debt financing (Series 168), please refer to the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019.