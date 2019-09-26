Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)

Translation of Japanese Original
September 26, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroaki Momoi
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and
Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that regarding the debt financing and interest rate swap agreements which were disclosed in the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019, the undecided matters were determined.
Please see below for the details, where the today's decided matters are underlined.
1. Outline of Debt Financing
Note: The first interest payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.
2. Interest Rate Swap Agreement
The Investment Corporation executed the interest rate swap agreements to hedge against possible increases in future interest rate of the debt financing (Series 168) (Note) with floating interest rate.
Note: For outlines, etc., of the debt financing (Series 168), please refer to the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019.
Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
|
|
|
Series
|
|
168-A
|
|
168-B
|
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notional Amount
|
|
1,000 million yen
|
|
900 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed interest rate
|
0.03900%
|
|
0.05600%
|
|
|
Interest
|
for payment (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
Floating interest rate
|
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)
|
|
|
for receipt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Termination Date
|
|
September 30, 2026
|
|
March 31, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The first payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
thereafter with each termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then the
|
|
|
payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month, then previous business day will be applied.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rates for the debt financing with floating interest rate in Series 168-A and 168-B are essentially fixed at 0.48900% and 0.53100%.
3. Other
For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2019).
