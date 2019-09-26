Log in
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)

09/26/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

September 26, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement (Series 168)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that regarding the debt financing and interest rate swap agreements which were disclosed in the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019, the undecided matters were determined.

Please see below for the details, where the today's decided matters are underlined.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate

Contract

Drawdown

Principal

Collateral

Series

Lender

Amount

Repayment

Repayment

(Note)

Date

Date

Date (Note)

Method

Unsecured,

800

unguaranteed

0.42500%

September 20,

September 30,

March 31,

168-B

The Norinchukin Bank

million

Repayment

(Fixed interest rate)

2019

2019

2027

yen

of principal

in full on

maturity date

Note: The first interest payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

2. Interest Rate Swap Agreement

The Investment Corporation executed the interest rate swap agreements to hedge against possible increases in future interest rate of the debt financing (Series 168) (Note) with floating interest rate.

Note: For outlines, etc., of the debt financing (Series 168), please refer to the press release, "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2019.

Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Series

168-A

168-B

Counterparty

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Notional Amount

1,000 million yen

900 million yen

Fixed interest rate

0.03900%

0.05600%

Interest

for payment (Note)

Rate

Floating interest rate

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)

for receipt

Commencement Date

September 30, 2019

Termination Date

September 30, 2026

March 31, 2027

The first payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months

Payment Date

thereafter with each termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day, then the

payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next

month, then previous business day will be applied.)

Note: By entering into the interest rate swap agreements, the interest rates for the debt financing with floating interest rate in Series 168-A and 168-B are essentially fixed at 0.48900% and 0.53100%.

3. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2019).

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on September 26, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:22:00 UTC
