Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

08/23/2019 | 03:13am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

August 23, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 1,000 million yen) and the execution of an interest rate swap agreement.

Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate

Contract

Drawdown

Principal

Collateral

Series

Lender

Amount

Repayment

Repayment

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Date

Date

Date (Note 1)

Method

Unsecured,

Base rate

unguaranteed

1,000

(JPY TIBOR

August 23,

August 30,

August 31,

167

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

million

Repayment

for 3 months)

2019

2019

2020

yen

of principal

+0.25000%

in full on

maturity date

Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of November 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date shall be calculated based on Japanese Yen TIBOR for 3 months, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

  1. Purpose of Debt Financing
    Series 167 is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 157-A (1,000 million yen) with the principal repayment date of August 30, 2019.
  2. Interest Rate Swap Agreement
    1. Purpose
      For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate.
    2. Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Series

167

Counterparty

To be determined and announced upon determination

Notional Amount

1,000 million yen

1

Fixed Interest Rate for

To be determined and announced upon determination

Interest

Payment

Rate

Floating Interest Rate

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)

for Receipt

Commencement Date

August 30, 2019

Termination Date

August 31, 2020

The first payment is due at the end of November 2019, and on the last day of every 3

Payment Date

months thereafter with the termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day,

then the payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is

in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.)

4. Status of Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Debt Financing (as of August 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Classification

Balance before

Balance after

Difference

the Debt Financing

the Debt Financing

Short-term Borrowings (Note 1)

3,200

2,200

-1,000

Long-term Borrowings (Note 2)

173,850

174,850

+1,000

Total Borrowings

177,050

177,050

0

Investment Corporation Bonds

8,000

8,000

0

Total Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds

185,050

185,050

0

Note 1: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date has surpassed one year because the principal repayment date after one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.

Note 2: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.

5. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2019).

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on August 23, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:12:08 UTC
