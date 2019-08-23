Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original
August 23, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroaki Momoi
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and
Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 1,000 million yen) and the execution of an interest rate swap agreement.
Please see below for the details.
1. Outline of Debt Financing
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Contract
|
Drawdown
|
Principal
|
Collateral ・
|
Series
|
Lender
|
Amount
|
Repayment
|
Repayment
|
(Note 1) (Note 2)
|
Date
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Date (Note 1)
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured,
|
|
|
|
Base rate
|
|
|
|
unguaranteed
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
・
|
|
|
(JPY TIBOR
|
August 23,
|
August 30,
|
August 31,
|
167
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
million
|
Repayment
|
for 3 months)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
yen
|
of principal
|
|
|
+0.25000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in full on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of November 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.
Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date shall be calculated based on Japanese Yen TIBOR for 3 months, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
-
Purpose of Debt Financing
Series 167 is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 157-A (1,000 million yen) with the principal repayment date of August 30, 2019.
-
Interest Rate Swap Agreement
-
-
Purpose
For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate.
-
Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
|
Series
|
167
|
Counterparty
|
To be determined and announced upon determination
|
|
|
Notional Amount
|
1,000 million yen
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Fixed Interest Rate for
|
To be determined and announced upon determination
|
Interest
|
Payment
|
|
Rate
|
Floating Interest Rate
|
Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)
|
|
for Receipt
|
|
|
Commencement Date
|
August 30, 2019
|
|
|
Termination Date
|
August 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
The first payment is due at the end of November 2019, and on the last day of every 3
|
Payment Date
|
months thereafter with the termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day,
|
then the payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is
|
|
|
|
|
in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.)
|
|
|
4. Status of Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Debt Financing (as of August 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classification
|
|
|
Balance before
|
|
|
Balance after
|
|
|
Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Debt Financing
|
|
|
the Debt Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Borrowings (Note 1)
|
3,200
|
2,200
|
-1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Borrowings (Note 2)
|
173,850
|
174,850
|
+1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Borrowings
|
177,050
|
177,050
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation Bonds
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds
|
185,050
|
|
185,050
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date has surpassed one year because the principal repayment date after one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.
Note 2: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.
5. Other
For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2019).
The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on August 23, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
2
Disclaimer
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:12:08 UTC