Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

August 23, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 167) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 1,000 million yen) and the execution of an interest rate swap agreement.

Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate Contract Drawdown Principal Collateral ・ Series Lender Amount Repayment Repayment (Note 1) (Note 2) Date Date Date (Note 1) Method Unsecured, Base rate unguaranteed 1,000 ・ (JPY TIBOR August 23, August 30, August 31, 167 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. million Repayment for 3 months) 2019 2019 2020 yen of principal +0.25000% in full on maturity date

Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of November 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date shall be calculated based on Japanese Yen TIBOR for 3 months, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Purpose of Debt Financing

Series 167 is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 157-A (1,000 million yen) with the principal repayment date of August 30, 2019. Interest Rate Swap Agreement Purpose

For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate. Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreement