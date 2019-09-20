Log in
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

09/20/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

September 20, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 2,700 million yen) and the execution of interest rate swap agreements.

Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate

Contract

Drawdown

Principal

Collateral

Series

Lender

Amount

Repayment

Repayment

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Date

Date

Date (Note 1)

Method

1,000

Base rate

(JPY TIBOR

September 30,

168-A

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

million

for 3 months)

2026

yen

+0.45000%

Unsecured,

900

Base rate

unguaranteed

September 20,

September 30,

(JPY TIBOR

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

million

Repayment

for 3 months)

2019

2019

yen

of principal

+0.47500%

168-B

March 31,

in full on

800

To be determined

2027

maturity date

The Norinchukin Bank

million

(Note 3)

yen

(Fixed interest rate)

Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date for debt financing with floating interest rate shall be calculated based on Japanese Yen TIBOR for 3 months, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Note 3: The undecided matter will be announced upon determination.

2. Purpose of Debt Financing

Series 168 is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 89 (2,700 million yen) with the principal repayment date of September 30, 2019. In addition, for the purpose of diversifying and expanding the financial institutions that we deal with, we newly borrow from The Norinchukin Bank as a new lender.

1

3. Interest Rate Swap Agreement

  1. Purpose
    For a hedge against possible increases in future interest rate of the debt financing (Series 168) with floating interest rate.
  2. Details of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Series

168-A

168-B

Counterparty

To be determined and announced upon determination

Notional Amount

1,000 million yen

900 million yen

Fixed Interest Rate for

To be determined and announced upon determination

Interest

Payment

Rate

Floating Interest Rate

Base rate (JPY TIBOR for 3 months)

for Receipt

Commencement Date

September 30, 2019

Termination Date

September 30, 2026

March 31, 2027

The first payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3

Payment Date

months thereafter with the termination date. (If each payment day is a non-business day,

then the payment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is

in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.)

4. Status of Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds after the Debt Financing (as of September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Classification

Balance before

Balance after

Difference

the Debt Financing

the Debt Financing

Short-Term Borrowings (Note 1)

2,200

2,200

0

Long-Term Borrowings (Note 2)

174,850

174,850

0

Total Borrowings

177,050

177,050

0

Investment Corporation Bonds

8,000

8,000

0

Total Borrowings and Investment Corporation Bonds

185,050

185,050

0

Note 1: Short-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period less than or equal to one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date. However, the borrowings for which the period until the principal repayment date has surpassed one year because the principal repayment date after one year from the drawdown date is not a business day, and for which the principal repayment date has been moved to a different business day, are included in short-term borrowings.

Note 2: Long-term borrowings refer to debt financing with a period more than one year from the drawdown date to the principal repayment date.

5. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of the aforementioned debt financing, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on July 30, 2019).

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on September 20, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:36:08 UTC
