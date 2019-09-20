Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

September 20, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 168) and

Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to undertake the debt financing (total of 2,700 million yen) and the execution of interest rate swap agreements.

Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of Debt Financing

Interest Rate Contract Drawdown Principal Collateral ・ Series Lender Amount Repayment Repayment (Note 1) (Note 2) Date Date Date (Note 1) Method 1,000 Base rate (JPY TIBOR September 30, 168-A Aozora Bank, Ltd. million for 3 months) 2026 yen +0.45000% Unsecured, 900 Base rate unguaranteed September 20, September 30, ・ (JPY TIBOR MUFG Bank, Ltd. million Repayment for 3 months) 2019 2019 yen of principal +0.47500% 168-B March 31, in full on 800 To be determined 2027 maturity date The Norinchukin Bank million (Note 3) yen (Fixed interest rate)

Note 1: The first interest payment is due at the end of December 2019, and on the last day of every 3 months thereafter with the principal repayment day. If each interest payment day or the principal repayment day is a non-business day, then the interest payment or the principal repayment will be due on the next business day and if that next business day is in the next month, then previous business day will be applied.

Note 2: The base rate that is applied during interest period for the interest due on each interest payment date for debt financing with floating interest rate shall be calculated based on Japanese Yen TIBOR for 3 months, which the JBA TIBOR Administration ("the JBATA") releases two business days before each interest payment date. The Japanese Yen TIBOR of the JBATA is available on the JBATA website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

Note 3: The undecided matter will be announced upon determination.

2. Purpose of Debt Financing

Series 168 is to apply the fund towards the repayment of Series 89 (2,700 million yen) with the principal repayment date of September 30, 2019. In addition, for the purpose of diversifying and expanding the financial institutions that we deal with, we newly borrow from The Norinchukin Bank as a new lender.

