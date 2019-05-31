Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original
May 31, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroaki Momoi
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to execute a commitment line agreement as follows.
-
Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement
The Investment Corporation executes a commitment line agreement for securing flexible and stable financing methods against future funding needs and making financial base more robust.
-
Outline of Commitment Line Agreement
|
(1)
|
Maximum Amount
|
6,000 million yen
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Contract Date
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Contract Period
|
June 3, 2019 to April 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Contract Type
|
Syndication-type commitment line
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Counterparty
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Collateral
|
Unsecured, unguaranteed
|
|
|
3. Other
For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of debt financing on this matter, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on January 30, 2019).
The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on May 31, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
