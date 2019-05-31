Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

May 31, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the Investment Corporation decided to execute a commitment line agreement as follows.

Purpose of Commitment Line Agreement

The Investment Corporation executes a commitment line agreement for securing flexible and stable financing methods against future funding needs and making financial base more robust. Outline of Commitment Line Agreement

(1) Maximum Amount 6,000 million yen (2) Contract Date May 31, 2019 (3) Contract Period June 3, 2019 to April 30, 2020 (4) Contract Type Syndication-type commitment line (5) Counterparty Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (6) Collateral Unsecured, unguaranteed

3. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of debt financing on this matter, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on January 30, 2019).

