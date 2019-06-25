Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Lease Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

June 25, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Execution of Lease Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that the Investment Corporation executed a lease agreement ("the Lease Agreement") on KDX Toranomon 1chome Building ("the Property") with the following tenant today. Please see below for the details.

1. Outline of the Lease Agreement

(1) Name of End-Tenant : WeWork Japan G.K. ("the Tenant") (2) Name of Building : KDX Toranomon 1chome Building (3) Leased Area : 6,347.27 m2 (Note 1)

Ratio of the Investment Corporation's Total

Leased Area : 1.4% (Note 2) (5) Rental Period : Undisclosed (Note 3) (6) Anticipated Commencement Date of Lease : September 1, 2019 (Note 4)

Note 1: On April 25, 2019, the Investment Corporation has executed a lease agreement (total leased area of 3,092.55 m2) with the Tenant, starting on April 26 and July 1, 2019, and the figure is shown as a total amount, adding in leased area of 3,254.72 m2 based on the Lease Agreement.

Note 2: The Investment Corporation's total leased area is as of the end of the 28th fiscal period ended April 30, 2019, and the ratio after the Lease Agreement meets the Asset Management Company's disclosure standard.

Note 3: Not disclosed because the Tenant has not given consent.

Note 4: Shown for an additional leased area through the Lease Agreement.

2. Outlook

The impact of the Lease Agreement on the financial results for the fiscal periods ending October 31, 2019 (May 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) and April 30, 2020 (November 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020) is minimal. Therefore, the forecast of financial results for the fiscal periods remain unchanged.

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our web site released on June 25, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.