Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Transfer of Asset Management Business Concerning the Private Placement Fund Entrusted to the Asset Management Company as well as Entity Conversion of the Asset Management Company

Translation of Japanese Original
September 27, 2018
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroaki Momoi
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Transfer of Asset Management Business Concerning the Private Placement
Fund Entrusted to the Asset Management Company as well as Entity Conversion of the Asset Management Company
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. ("the Asset Management Company"), the asset management company for the Investment Corporation, decided to transfer the asset management business concerning the private placement fund ("PPF Asset Management Business") entrusted to the Asset Management Company and to carry out an entity conversion of the Asset Management Company ("Entity Conversion"). Details are as follows.
By the Transfer, the original PPF Asset Management Business entrusted to the Asset Management Company will cease to exist. Therefore, the Asset Management Company has decided to close down its Private Fund Department, which had been supervising the PPF Asset Management Business, upon the Transfer.
-
(2) Scheduled Date of Entity Conversion November 1, 2018 (Note)
Note: This is a date scheduled as of the date of this notice and may be changed in accordance with the administrative status pertaining to the Transfer.
-
(3) We will notify you of the changes in the organization and internal rules of the Asset Management Company associated with the Entity Conversion, once such matters have been determined by the Assent Management Company.
Reporting and notifications with regard to these matters will be conducted in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.
The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on September 27, 2018. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
Reference Material 1: KIP's Corporate Outline (as of September 27, 2018)
|
Name
|
Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.
|
Address
|
Hibiya Parkfront, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Name and Title of Representative
|
Naokatsu Uchida, President & CEO
|
Description of Business
|
-
1. Investment management business and investment advisory and agency business
-
2. Real estate brokerage business
-
3. Real estate fund management business
-
4. Type II financial instruments business
-
5. Business relating to management of entities such as special purpose companies, etc.
-
6. Purchase and sale, lease, intermediation of real estates, etc. and asset-backed securities, etc. mainly investing in real estates, etc. as well as management and appraisal of real estates, etc.
-
7. Consultancy relating to management and operation of real estates, etc. and other assets
-
8. Any other businesses incidental or relating to each of the preceding items
|
Capital
|
JPY 90 million
|
Date of Establishment
|
April 27, 2018
|
Number of Outstanding Shares
|
9,000 shares
|
Accounting Period
|
Period ending in December
|
Major Shareholder and Shareholding Ratio
|
Kenedix, Inc.
100%