Kenford : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00464)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") of Kenford Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") issued to the Shareholders dated 3 May 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 May 2019 (the "EGM"), the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 445,646,000 Shares, being the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting for the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

