Kenford : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

05/27/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00464)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING HELD ON 27 MAY 2019

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice") of Kenford Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") issued to the Shareholders dated 3 May 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 May 2019 (the "EGM"), the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 445,646,000 Shares, being the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting for the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

1

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows: -

Number of votes cast and

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

approximate percentage of total

number of votes cast

FOR

AGAINST

1.

"THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of

266,113,500

0

the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being

(100%)

(0%)

obtained, the English name of the Company be changed

from "Kenford Group Holdings Limited" to "China

Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited", and its

"

dual foreign name in Chinese be changed from

建福集

團控股有限公司

"

"

to

中國海外諾信國際控股有限公

", with effect from the date of issue of the Certificate

of Incorporation on Change of Name by the Registrar of

Companies in the Cayman Islands."

2.

"THAT subject to the Shareholders passing resolution No.1

266,113,500

0

above and conditional upon approval by the Registrar of

(100%)

(0%)

Companies in the Cayman Islands and the new Company

names of the Company being entered into the Register

of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the Memorandum

of Association and the Articles of Association of the

Company be amended by replacing all references to the

"

name of the Company with

中國海外諾信國際控股有

限公司 China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings

Limited" to reflect the name change of the Company; and

the amended and restated Memorandum of Association

and the amended and restated Articles of Association of

the Company in the form produced to the meeting, a copy

of which has been produced to the meeting marked "A"

and signed by the chairman of the extraordinary general

meeting for the purpose of identification, be approved

and adopted in substitution for and to the exclusion of

the existing Memorandum of Association and the existing

Articles of Association of the Company."

2

Number of votes cast and

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

approximate percentage of total

number of votes cast

FOR

AGAINST

3.

"THAT each director of the Company (the "Directors")

266,113,500

0

and the registered office provider of the Company be

(100%)

(0%)

and are hereby authorised severally to do all such acts

and things and execute such further documents and take

all steps which, in his/her/it opinion, may be necessary,

desirable or expedient to implement and give effect to

the aforesaid change of the Company's name and the

amendments to and restatement of the memorandum and

articles of association of the Company, to attend to any

necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the

Company."

As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions of the Company.

UPDATE ON THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Subsequent to the passing of the above special resolutions by the Shareholders at the EGM, the Change of Company Name is still subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The Change of Company Name will take effect from the date of entry of the new English name and dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company on the register of companies maintained by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. Upon the Change of Company Name taking effect and the receipt of the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name from the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, the Company will carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong correspondingly.

3

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the effective date of the Change of Company Name, the change in the stock short names and the adoption of a new company logo as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Kenford Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Huijun

Director

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Gao Jianbo, Ms. Cai Dongyan, Mr. Zhang Huijun, Ms. Pauline Lam, and Mr. Lin Liangyong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Han Dengpan, Mr. Huang Zhiwei and Mr. Lam Yick Man.

4

Disclaimer

Kenford Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:18:02 UTC
