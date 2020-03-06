Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kenna Security Named 2020 Best Place to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 01:02pm EST

CHICAGO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security, the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has been named one of Crain’s 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago.

“This award is especially meaningful because it is the result of direct employee feedback about their experience working at Kenna,” said Lora Rodstein, vice president of human resources at Kenna Security. “Our team has built a strong culture in a competitive market. Our employees truly are our greatest assets and have driven the company’s mission of helping enterprises better manage cyber risk by giving customer teams the tools to collaborate more effectively. We are proud to employ some of the best people in the business.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful year. In 2019, Kenna secured a Series D funding round and welcomed a breadth of new hires in the roles of Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. In the past two years, Kenna reported over 90% revenue growth.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago.

The complete list of winners, in alphabetical order, is available here.  The full Best Places to Work in Chicago ranking – plus a breakdown of the rankings based on company size – will be announced at a live event on April 17. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the April 20 issue of Crain’s and online following the event at ChicagoBusiness.com/BestPlaces2020.

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking.

Kenna Security will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards event on Friday, April 17 at the Hilton Chicago. Event details can be found here.

Read more about our culture and this award on our blog, Kenna Security Named A Best Place to Work In Chicago.

About Kenna Security
Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

About Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

Media & Analyst Contact: 
Matt McLoughlin
Gregory FCA for Kenna Security
Phone: 610-228-2112
Email: matt@gregoryfca.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPOLLO TROPICAL : ® Tops Menu With Addition Of Topped Tostones And Shrimp Creole
PR
01:09pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:08pOPEC's pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin
RE
01:08pTHINKWHY : ® Advises U.S. Businesses on Labor Market Conditions Following February Jobs Report
BU
01:06pTHYSSENKRUPP : shares hit record low as investor faith dwindles
RE
01:06pKALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trading Resumption - KLY
AQ
01:06pBMO FINANCIAL GROUP : Proxy Circular Now Available
PR
01:05pGrindr's Chinese owner says to sell social media app for $608 mln
RE
01:05pMEDACTA : Announces FDA Clearance for Mecta-C Stand Alone Anterior Cervical Interbody Fusion Device
EQ
01:04pOPEC's pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil plunges to lowest since 2017 after Russia rejects steep OPEC cut
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
3COMMERZBANK AG : Europe stocks down with selling fever, end at near seven-month lows
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AN : FINNISH BATTERY INDUSTRY INTENSIFIES COOPERATION: Fortum, BASF, and Nor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group