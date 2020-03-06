Kenna Security Named 2020 Best Place to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business

CHICAGO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has been named one of Crain’s 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago.



“This award is especially meaningful because it is the result of direct employee feedback about their experience working at Kenna,” said Lora Rodstein, vice president of human resources at Kenna Security. “Our team has built a strong culture in a competitive market. Our employees truly are our greatest assets and have driven the company’s mission of helping enterprises better manage cyber risk by giving customer teams the tools to collaborate more effectively. We are proud to employ some of the best people in the business.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful year. In 2019, Kenna secured a Series D funding round and welcomed a breadth of new hires in the roles of Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. In the past two years, Kenna reported over 90% revenue growth.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago.

The complete list of winners, in alphabetical order, is available here . The full Best Places to Work in Chicago ranking – plus a breakdown of the rankings based on company size – will be announced at a live event on April 17. The ranking of the 100 top employers will appear in the April 20 issue of Crain’s and online following the event at ChicagoBusiness.com/BestPlaces2020 .

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking.

Kenna Security will be honored at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago awards event on Friday, April 17 at the Hilton Chicago. Event details can be found here .

Read more about our culture and this award on our blog, Kenna Security Named A Best Place to Work In Chicago .

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.