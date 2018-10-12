Kennedy Krieger Institute : Honors Judy Woodruff for Pediatric Brain Injury Advocacy, Plans Broader Impact in Washington Region and Beyond

On Wednesday night, Kennedy Krieger Institute honored veteran journalist Judy
Woodruff, host of PBS NewsHour, for her longtime support for the
Institute’s groundbreaking work in pediatric brain injury, research and
treatment. Her personal connection to Kennedy Krieger stems from her son
Jeffrey’s rehabilitation there following a brain injury.
Also at the event, Kennedy Krieger’s recently-named
president and CEO, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, outlined his
innovative approach to grow the Institute’s impact and change the
trajectory of children’s lives through enhanced pediatric brain
research. With one in every six children in the U.S. affected by a
brain disorder, disease or injury, most families are personally
affected by one of these conditions, or they know someone who is.
“Kennedy Krieger Institute is filled with people who have this calling
to be engaged with patients and their families for the long haul.
Equally as important, however, is the dedication from our world-class
research team. Kennedy Krieger’s research is changing how we treat more
common conditions, like autism and ADHD; some of the most
widely-discussed topics of the day, like concussions; and rarer brain
conditions and injuries. And that research is truly changing lives by
changing patient trajectories—which is why we are expanding our
footprint and fundraising to ensure this critical research continues,
and can be applied to even more patients. It’s an incredible place,” Dr.
Schlaggar said.
At the event, titled “Whatever It Takes,” Woodruff’s friend and fellow
veteran journalist Andrea Mitchell interviewed Woodruff on her
experience at Kennedy Krieger. The conversation between Woodruff and
Mitchell focused on why that experience, 20 years ago, inspired Woodruff
to advocate for a future in which all children with brain disorders
receive the best possible care.
Woodruff then interviewed Dr. Schlaggar for a look ahead at what the
future holds for Kennedy Krieger. Dr. Schlaggar talked about how the
Institute is expanding its research to transform how we understand and
treat the developing brain, and how support for Kennedy Krieger’s work
will broaden the Institute’s ability to positively impact more
children’s lives. Dr. Schlaggar also announced that a pinwheel
statue—representative of the idea that small movements can make a big
difference—would be placed in the children’s garden in Jeffrey’s honor.
“Kennedy Krieger Institute made all the difference in the world for our
family after our son Jeffrey experienced a life-changing brain injury,”
Woodruff said. “They are the world leader in pediatric brain injury in
terms of the research and the science. But it’s really the people who
make Kennedy Krieger the remarkable place it is. Their amazing doctors,
nurses, and physical and occupational therapists made it their mission
to give Jeffrey every possible opportunity he could have.”
The event’s honorary chair was Sharon Percy Rockefeller,
president and CEO of WETA. Presenting partners were Janet and Robert
Sloan and Joey’s Foundation. The event, which raised funds
for Kennedy Krieger and Joey’s
Foundation, was the first of its kind in Washington, D.C., for the
Baltimore-based Institute.
