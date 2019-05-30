Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kennedy Wilson : 1Q Securities Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:04am BST

Cover

Document filed:

Quarterly Report

Statutory basis:

4 of 7 Paragraph 1, Article 24 of the Financial Instruments and

Exchange Act of Japan

Filed with:

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date:

May 15, 2019

Business year:

First quarter (from January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) of the

25th period

Company name:

Kenedix Kabushiki-Kaisha

Company name in English:

Kenedix, Inc.

Title and name of representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Head office location:

2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Telephone number:

+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)

Contact person:

Akira Tanaka, Managing Director

Nearest place of contact:

2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Telephone number:

+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)

Contact person:

Akira Tanaka, Managing Director

Place where a copy of this document is

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

available for public inspection:

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All of readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the quarterly report for complete and accurate information.

―1―

Part I. Company Information

Section 1. Overview of the Company

1. Transition of Significant Business Indicators, etc.

Please refer to the Annual Securities Reports and Quarterly Reports for past years for this information.

2. The Contents of the Business

During the first three months of 2019, there were no significant changes in the businesses of the Kenedix Group (Kenedix and its affiliated companies).

―2―

Section 2. Business

1. Business and Other Risks

There was no new business and other risks during the first three months of 2019.

Also, there were no significant changes in the business and other risks stated in the 2018 Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Important Contracts, etc., in Operations

There are no significant new contracts signed in the first quarter of 2019.

―3―

Section 3. Situation of the Company

1. Details of Stock, etc.

  1. Subscription Rights to Shares
  1. Stock Options

There is no applicable information.

  1. Subscription Rights to Shares, etc. There is no applicable information.
  1. Transition of Total Number of Issued Shares and Amount of Capital Stock

Change in total

Balance of total

Change in

Balance of

Change in

Balance of

Date

number of

number of

capital stock

capital stock

capital reserve

capital reserve

issued shares

issued shares

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Shares)

(Shares)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

January 1, 2019-

6,000

225,228,800

2

40,307

2

8,852

March 31, 2019

Note: Due to exercise of the subscription rights to shares, total number of issued shares increased by 6,000 shares, and capital stock and capital reserve increased by 2 million yen each.

2. Directors and Auditors

There have been no changes in directors or corporate auditors during the first three months of 2019 since the 2018 Securities Report was submitted.

―4―

Section 4. Accounting

1. Basis for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of Kenedix are prepared in accordance with the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64, 2007).

2. Audit Certificate

Pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 1, Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019, and the first three months from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019, have undergone a quarterly review by Crowe Toyo & Co.

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 02:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05/29ColorPoint KY to Fully Convert 1.8 Million Square Foot Kentucky Greenhouse Operation for Hemp Production, Merges Operations With AgTech Scientific
GL
05/29BANK OF AMERICA : Accelerating Digital Transformation
AQ
05/29ANDROMEDA METALS : Drilling at Carey's Well Extends Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone
PU
05/29Oil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories
RE
05/29BURGAN BANK : Moody's affirms rating, ‘Stable' outlook
AQ
05/29SINAI CEMENT : Sama Cement reduces shareholding in Sinai Cement to 6.75%
AQ
05/29SAUDI CEMENT SJSC : board proposes SAR 230m dividends for H1-19
AQ
05/29SHISEIDO : Strengthens Strategic Partnership with A.S. Watson Group
PU
05/29NORTHERN VERTEX MINING : Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/29SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Solaris Building Clinched Bca Green Mark Platinum Award 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About