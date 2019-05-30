|
Kennedy Wilson : 1Q Securities Report 2019
05/30/2019
Cover
|
Document filed:
|
Quarterly Report
|
Statutory basis:
|
4 of 7 Paragraph 1, Article 24 of the Financial Instruments and
|
|
Exchange Act of Japan
|
Filed with:
|
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
|
Filing date:
|
May 15, 2019
|
Business year:
|
First quarter (from January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) of the
|
|
25th period
|
Company name:
|
Kenedix Kabushiki-Kaisha
|
Company name in English:
|
Kenedix, Inc.
|
Title and name of representative:
|
Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO
|
Head office location:
|
2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Telephone number:
|
+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)
|
Contact person:
|
Akira Tanaka, Managing Director
|
Nearest place of contact:
|
2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Telephone number:
|
+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)
|
Contact person:
|
Akira Tanaka, Managing Director
|
Place where a copy of this document is
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
|
available for public inspection:
|
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All of readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the quarterly report for complete and accurate information.
―1―
Part I. Company Information
Section 1. Overview of the Company
1. Transition of Significant Business Indicators, etc.
Please refer to the Annual Securities Reports and Quarterly Reports for past years for this information.
2. The Contents of the Business
During the first three months of 2019, there were no significant changes in the businesses of the Kenedix Group (Kenedix and its affiliated companies).
Section 2. Business
1. Business and Other Risks
There was no new business and other risks during the first three months of 2019.
Also, there were no significant changes in the business and other risks stated in the 2018 Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.
2. Important Contracts, etc., in Operations
There are no significant new contracts signed in the first quarter of 2019.
Section 3. Situation of the Company
1. Details of Stock, etc.
-
Subscription Rights to Shares
-
Stock Options
There is no applicable information.
-
Subscription Rights to Shares, etc. There is no applicable information.
-
Transition of Total Number of Issued Shares and Amount of Capital Stock
|
|
Change in total
|
Balance of total
|
Change in
|
Balance of
|
Change in
|
Balance of
|
Date
|
number of
|
number of
|
capital stock
|
capital stock
|
capital reserve
|
capital reserve
|
issued shares
|
issued shares
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
|
|
(Shares)
|
(Shares)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
January 1, 2019-
|
6,000
|
225,228,800
|
2
|
40,307
|
2
|
8,852
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Due to exercise of the subscription rights to shares, total number of issued shares increased by 6,000 shares, and capital stock and capital reserve increased by 2 million yen each.
2. Directors and Auditors
There have been no changes in directors or corporate auditors during the first three months of 2019 since the 2018 Securities Report was submitted.
Section 4. Accounting
1. Basis for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of Kenedix are prepared in accordance with the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64, 2007).
2. Audit Certificate
Pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 1, Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019, and the first three months from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019, have undergone a quarterly review by Crowe Toyo & Co.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kenedix Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 02:03:03 UTC
