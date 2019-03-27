Log in
Kennedy Wilson : AUDITED 2018 IFRS Financial Statements

03/27/2019 | 06:15am EDT

27 March 2019

KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

('KWE', the 'Company')

AUDITED 2018 IFRS Financial Statements

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Ltd ('KWE'), announces the publication of its annual audited IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company's 2018 IFRS Financial Statements have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The 2018 IFRS Financial Statements are also available on the Company's group website at https://eu.kennedywilson.com/kwe-bond-investors/ifrs-financial-statements.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

About Kennedy Wilson

KWE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kennedy Wilson.

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit www.kennedywilson.com

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:14:02 UTC
