Kennedy Wilson : Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: December 27, 2018

Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, CEO & President

Contact: Akira Tanaka, Managing Director

Securities Code: 4321

The corporate governance of Kenedix, Inc. ("Kenedix" or the "Company") is described below.

I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

To ensure its sustainable growth and increased corporate value over the medium to long term by creating value from real estate, Kenedix has configured its corporate governance to strike an appropriate balance between independence and autonomy ("offensive" and "defensive" functions) and a strong sense of ethics. Kenedix accords one of its highest management priorities to employing an appropriate management system and a thorough internal control system, making positive and decisive management decisions based on appropriate processes, and ensuring their accountability.

Kenedix has established Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Guidelines") in association with the basic views on corporate governance and posted these guidelines on its website (http://www.kenedix.com/eng/company/governance.html).

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The Company implements each principle of the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated

[Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings]

Each year, the Board of Directors verifies the effects of holding cross-shareholdings and their economic rationale and considers whether to continue or reduce cross-shareholdings. With regard to the exercise of voting rights, the Company judges whether to vote in favor of each proposal after gathering sufficient information, including through dialogue with the investee company, and giving consideration to those proposals.

Please refer to Article 20 Policy on Cross-Shareholdings of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 1.7 Related-Party Transactions]

The Company has formulated "Related-party Transaction Rules." Related-party transactions are deliberated for such aspects as appropriateness and fairness by the Business Compliance Committee, composed of outside committee members who have no conflicts of interest with items that are to be deliberated or resolved. In addition, each quarter the content of such transactions is reported to the Board of Directors, which ensures the appropriate operations. In particular, transactions with a specified degree of importance, such as transactions with directors, are deliberated by the Board of Directors and, as necessary, disclosed appropriately.

Please refer to Article 17 System for Managing Related-Party Transactions of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 2-6 Roles of Corporate Pension Fund as Asset Owner] The Company does not manage corporate pension funds.

[Principle 3.1 (i) Company Objectives (e.g., business principles), Business Strategies and Business Plans] Please refer to the Mission Statement, Corporate Mission, Long-term Vision, and Article 16 Status of Information Disclosure of the Guidelines. Please refer to the Medium-term Management Plan on the Kenedix's website (http://www.kenedix.com/eng/company/mission.html).

[Principle 3.1 (ii) Basic Stance and Basic Policy on Corporate Governance]

Please refer to Article 2 Basic Views on Corporate Governance and Article 3 The Company's Approach to the Corporate Governance System of the Guidelines.

[Principle 3.1 (iii) Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors by the Board of Directors]

The Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which has been established as an optional committee chaired by an outside director, deliberates remuneration and final decisions are made by the Board of Directors.

Please refer to Article 8 Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committees and Article 11 Remuneration of Directors and Corporate Auditors of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 3.1 (iv) Policies and Procedures in Appointments/Dismissals of the Senior Management and Nominations of Candidates for Directors by the Board of Directors]

The Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which has been established as an optional committee chaired by an outside director, deliberates appointments and nominations, and final decisions are made by the Board of Directors.

Please refer to Article 8 Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committees, Article 9 Qualification for Directors and Nomination/Dismissal Procedures, and Article 10 Qualification for Corporate Auditors and Nomination/Dismissal Procedures of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 3.1 (v) Explanations over Each Individual Appointment/Dismissal and Nomination with Respect to Appointments/Dismissals of Senior Management and Nominations of Candidates for Directors by the Board of Directors]

The reasons for the appointment/dismissal of each senior management and nomination of each candidate for director are explained in notices of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Summary of Scope of Matters Delegated from the Board of Directors to the Management]

The Board of Directors endeavors to fulfill its responsibilities to stakeholders through decision-making on the execution of important operations and the exercise of appropriate monitoring functions and strives to ensure the Company's sustainable growth and increases in corporate value over the medium to long term. Please refer to Article 4 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 4.8 Effective Use of Independent Directors]

Please refer to Article 5 Board of Directors Composition of the Guidelines.

Four of the ten Kenedix directors are independent directors who meet the Kenedix independence criteria. More than one-third of the Kenedix directors are independent directors.

[Principle 4.9 Independence Criteria for Independent Directors]

The primary standards used for judging independence are the requirements for outside directors prescribed by the Companies Act and the independence criteria set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Please refer to Article 9 Qualification for Directors and Nomination/Dismissal Procedures and Article 10 Qualification for Corporate Auditors and Nomination/Dismissal Procedures of the Guidelines for details.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Position Concerning Composition of the Board of Directors]

The Company's Board of Directors is composed in consideration of diversity and balance of personnel necessary to conduct appropriate and swift decision-making and highly effective monitoring.

Please refer to Article 5 Board of Directors Composition, Article 8 Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committees, and Article 9 Qualification for Directors and Nomination/Dismissal Procedures of the Guidelines for details.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Concurrent Posts Assumed by Directors and Corporate Auditors] Information about concurrent posts of Kenedix directors and corporate auditors is in notices of the General Meeting of Shareholders and securities reports.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a whole]

To ensure its sustainable growth and increased corporate value over the medium to long term, the company analyzed and evaluated the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The evaluation produced the following results and identified the following issues.

1. Method for evaluating effectiveness of the Board of Directors All directors and corporate auditors were asked to answer questions about the effectiveness of the Board of Directors (its composition, quality and quantity of deliberations, performance of the Board of Directors' management oversight duties, operations of voluntary committees, and other subjects) for the meetings held between March 2017 and March 2018 and to complete a questionnaire in which individuals provide comments and explanations. Questionnaire responses were then used by the representative director, full-time directors, outside directors and corporate auditors for a discussion about the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Information obtained was provided to the Board of Directors to evaluate its effectiveness.

2. Analysis and evaluation results We have confirmed that discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors use the knowledge and experience of the directors and corporate auditors. The evaluation also shows that the directors and corporate auditors are properly fulfilling their roles and responsibilities concerning deliberations and decisions for specific agenda items and for the oversight of execution of important operations. Moreover, to improve the effectiveness of deliberations by the Board of Directors, outside directors and corporate auditors have received explanations prior to meetings of the Board of Directors since January 2017. These explanations include agenda items of the Board of Directors meetings as well as discussions of medium-term management plans, the operations of subsidiaries and other subjects. We have confirmed that these explanations are continuing to function as a method and opportunity for presenting this information. Consequently, the conclusion of this evaluation is that the effectiveness of the Board of Directors has been ensured based on the judgement that the Board of Directors are properly and effectively performing its roles and functions.

3. Future issues concerning the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors needs to continue maintaining the corporate governance system that it has established. In addition, the Board of Directors needs to improve its operations and upgrade discussions and expand opportunities for discussions concerning important matters, including the long-term management issues and growth strategies of the entire Kenedix Group.

[Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training Policy for Directors]

The Company provides directors and corporate auditors in a timely manner with the necessary information, training and opportunities to acquire knowledge in order to fulfill their roles and responsibilities required at the Company.

Please refer to Article 13 Policies for Training Directors and Corporate Auditors of the Guidelines for details.

[Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders]

To promote dialogue with shareholders, the Company has a director in charge of IR and the Corporate Planning Department is designated as the department in charge of IR. The Company augments methods for dialogue by such means as holding briefings for institutional investors in Japan and overseas and for individual investors.

Please refer to Article 23 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders of the Guidelines for details.

2. Capital Structure

Foreign Shareholding Ratio 50% and over

[Status of Major Shareholders]

Name / Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) DAIWA CM SINGAPORE LTD. (TRUST A/C) 50,200,500 20.93 MSIP Client Securities 13,016,500 5.42 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 11,639,100 4.85 Chase Manhattan Bank GTS Clients Account Escrow 10,770,516 4.49 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 7,535,100 3.14 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 5) 5,050,800 2.10 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 2) 3,827,500 1.59 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 1) 3,695,700 1.54 JPMorgan Chase Bank 385151 3,001,692 1.25 ITOCHU Corporation 3,000,000 1.25

Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent Company) - Parent Company None

Supplementary Explanation

(1) A Large Shareholding Report (amended report) that became available for public inspection on December 4, 2017 stated that ARA Real Estate Investors XVIII Pte. Ltd. and ARA Real Estate Investors IV Limited jointly owned Kenedix stock as follows on November 30, 2017. These two companies are not included in this list of major shareholders because Kenedix was unable to confirm the number of shares effectively held by them as of the end of 2017. The contents of the Large Shareholding Report are as follows.

ARA Real Estate Investors XVIII Pte. Ltd.

Address

6 Temasek Boulevard,

49,900,500

19.88

ARA Real Estate Investors IV Limited

#16-02 Suntec Tower 4, Singapore KCS Chambers, PO Box 4051, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

300,000

0.12

Total

50,200,500

(2) A Large Shareholding Report (amended report) that became available for public inspection on December 15, 2017 stated that Barclays Securities Japan Limited and Barclays Capital Securities Limited jointly owned Kenedix stock as follows on December 11, 2017. These two companies are not included in this list of major shareholders because Kenedix was unable to confirm the number of shares effectively held by them as of the end of 2017. The contents of the Large Shareholding Report are as follows.

Name Address Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) Barclays Securities Japan Limited 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3,516,700 1.40 Barclays Capital Securities Limited 5 North Colonmade, Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom 13,499,173 5.38 Total 17,015,873 6.78

3. Corporate Attributes

Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Fiscal Year-End December Type of Business Services Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year From 100 to less than 500 Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year From ¥10 billion to less than ¥100 billion Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year From 10 to less than 50

4. Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling

Shareholder

5. Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance

