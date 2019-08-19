Kennedy Wilson : Main Q&As at the presentation for the First Half of 2019

At REITs, revising asset management fees is difficult because fees are determined by resolutions approved at unitholder meetings. Fees have been increasing as a percentage of AUM over the past several years in part because of the redemption of private funds where we managed assets at a discount. Right now, AUM in private funds is climbing. Fee rates for private funds are low because the cost of asset management for these funds is lower than for REITs. Partly for this reason, there may be a small decrease in our asset management fees as a percentage of AUM. However, stable fee income linked to AUM has been higher than our SG&A expenses since 2017. Even if there is no significant improvement in the fee rates, we believe that profitability will increase because of economies of scale as AUM continues to grow.