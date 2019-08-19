Kennedy Wilson : Main Q&As at the presentation for the First Half of 2019

Main Q&As at the Presentation for the First Half of 2019
August 9, 2019
I think it is a time when your equity investments are difficult to produce significant gains on sales of properties. As you make these sales, is the speed at which you buy and sell properties or the profit margin declining?
The rate at which we turn over investments and our profit margin have changed compared with a few years ago. Our goal remains to earn a return on investments of about 10% as we place emphasis on the efficient use of capital.
The amount of total shareholder returns this year is the lowest of the past four years. What is your stance regarding this?
Our policy is to distribute earnings to shareholders at a level that accomplishes the total return ratio goal in our medium-term plan for the three-year period ending in 2020. Due to the growth of our Base Earnings, we have announced a dividend forecast that is more than double the annual dividend from 7 yen to 15 yen for 2019. This includes the payment of a 7.5 yen interim dividend. We will continue to repurchase stock in a flexible manner by using gains on investments.
Take-overbids and hostile acquisitions are taking place in Japan's real estate industry. Kenedix could be a buyer or the target of a buyer. Has any of this recent activity had an effect on Kenedix?
In terms of making an acquisition, we have no intention whatsoever to instigate a hostile acquisition. We will use a straightforward approach for acquisitions. We are prepared to capitalize on a variety of opportunities whenever they appear. In terms of being a takeover target, the best countermeasure is the growth of corporate value. For this growth, we need to make our new businesses profitable while continuing to make substantial distributions to shareholders.
AUM increased significantly in the first half of 2019 but capital gains from real estate investments do not appear to be very high. I think the cause may be the declining number of prospective properties for sale in your pipeline. Will your gains on sales of real estate continue to decrease?
Real estate prices are now extremely high. As a result, there are fewer opportunities for us to directly purchase properties for subsequent sale to an REIT or private fund. Most significantly, in the private core fund sector, there were many new funds where there was a tie-up with the funds of investors from the very beginning.
Your long-term vision has the goal of raising AUM to 4 trillion yen. Will there be a change in your asset management fees as a percentage of AUM? Or do you plan to maintain the current percentage?
At REITs, revising asset management fees is difficult because fees are determined by resolutions approved at unitholder meetings. Fees have been increasing as a percentage of AUM over the past several years in part because of the redemption of private funds where we managed assets at a discount. Right now, AUM in private funds is climbing. Fee rates for private funds are low because the cost of asset management for these funds is lower than for REITs. Partly for this reason, there may be a small decrease in our asset management fees as a percentage of AUM. However, stable fee income linked to AUM has been higher than our SG&A expenses since 2017. Even if there is no significant improvement in the fee rates, we believe that profitability will increase because of economies of scale as AUM continues to grow.
Please provide more information about the performance of your bitREALTY crowdfunding business.
We launched the crowdfunding business in January 2019 and are still in the trial-and-error phase for determining returns, structuring investments and other items. We will speed up the activities of this business when the time is right. We are not satisfied with the current cruising speed of bitREALTY. We plan to fine tune the business model in order to aim for substantial growth.
Please explain again your thinking about buying back stock.
Our policy for returning earnings to shareholders is to use stable Base Earnings for dividends and income from real estate investments, which is highly volatile, to fund stock repurchases and other activities. Regarding real estate investment income, we will make investments in real estate when there are opportunities and we will buy back our stock when the price is obviously low. We plan to retain this policy in order to allocate our earnings in a suitable manner.
