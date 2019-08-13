Kennedy Wilson : Notice Regarding Board of Directors' Resolution on Interim Dividend

August 13, 2019 Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321 Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice Regarding Board of Directors' Resolution on Interim Dividend

The Kenedix Board of Directors in a recent meeting approved a resolution on an interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) as follows:

In compliance with the Articles of Incorporation, Kenedix will pay an interim dividend to shareholders or pledgees of registered shares listed or recorded in the final shareholder register on June 30, 2019 as follows:

(1) Interim dividend 7.5 yen per share (2) Payment date September 2, 2019

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.