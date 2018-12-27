Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Change in Subsidiary

December 27, 2018

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321 Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto, Head of Corporate Planning Department

Notice of Change in Subsidiary

Kenedix subsidiary KDA CAPITAL SQUARE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ("KDA Fund"), which owns a 25% interest in the Capital Square office building in Singapore, has decided to receive an additional investment from a Japanese investor. Following this investment, KDA Fund will be excluded from consolidation and become an equity-method affiliate of Kenedix.

1. Reason for the investments

KDA Fund has decided to accept an additional investment in order to give the Japanese investor an opportunity to make an investment in Capital Square, a large office building in Raffles Place, which is a prime location in the center of Singapore's business district.

2. Summary of KDA Fund

(1) Name KDA CAPITAL SQUARE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (2) Address Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands (3) Jurisdiction LPS (Limited Partnership) based on Cayman Island's LPS Act. (4) Activities Leasing revenue as well as capital gains on portfolio assets. (5) Established October 16, 2018 (6) Profile of the asset management company Name KDA CS INVESTMENT GP LTD Address Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands Representative KWCA Pte. Ltd. Business Operation and business management of KDA Fund Capital USD1.00 (JPY110.07 note1) (7) Relationships between Kenedix and KDA Fund Capital Kenedix subsidiary KDA makes an investment in KDA Fund. Personnel No significant items. Business Kenedix subsidiary KDA is a fund manager of KDA Fund. (8) Results of operations and financial condition for the last three years No figures are shown because KDA Fund was established in October 2018.

(Note 1) USD1 = JPY110.07 (as of December 25, 2018)

3. Summary of the Japanese investor Information about the Japanese investor cannot be disclosed because Kenedix has not received the investor's consent. Kenedix has no financial, personnel or business relationships with the investor. The investor is not related to Kenedix.

4. Change in investment and ownership Investment Ownership SGD56,100,000 (JPY4,495 million note2) SGD36,100,000 (JPY2,892 million note2) 45.6% 29.3% (Note 2) SGD1 = JPY80.13 (as of December 25, 2018)

5. Schedule Date of change in ownership December 28, 2018

6. Outlook In association with the additional investment, there is no change in the 2018 consolidated forecast announced on August 10, 2018. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast is revised due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

