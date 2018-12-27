Log in
Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Change in Subsidiary

12/27/2018 | 08:30am CET

December 27, 2018

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Stock code:

4321

Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Hikaru Teramoto,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Change in Subsidiary

Kenedix subsidiary KDA CAPITAL SQUARE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ("KDA Fund"), which owns a 25% interest in the Capital Square office building in Singapore, has decided to receive an additional investment from a Japanese investor. Following this investment, KDA Fund will be excluded from consolidation and become an equity-method affiliate of Kenedix.

1. Reason for the investments

KDA Fund has decided to accept an additional investment in order to give the Japanese investor an opportunity to make an investment in Capital Square, a large office building in Raffles Place, which is a prime location in the center of Singapore's business district.

2. Summary of KDA Fund

(1)

Name

KDA CAPITAL SQUARE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(2)

Address

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

(3)

Jurisdiction

LPS (Limited Partnership) based on Cayman Island's LPS Act.

(4)

Activities

Leasing revenue as well as capital gains on portfolio assets.

(5)

Established

October 16, 2018

(6)

Profile of the asset management company

Name

KDA CS INVESTMENT GP LTD

Address

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

Representative

KWCA Pte. Ltd.

Business

Operation and business management of KDA Fund

Capital

USD1.00 (JPY110.07 note1)

(7)

Relationships between Kenedix and KDA Fund

Capital

Kenedix subsidiary KDA makes an investment in KDA Fund.

Personnel

No significant items.

Business

Kenedix subsidiary KDA is a fund manager of KDA Fund.

(8)

Results of operations and financial condition for the last three years

No figures are shown because KDA Fund was established in October 2018.

(Note 1) USD1 = JPY110.07 (as of December 25, 2018)

  • 3. Summary of the Japanese investor

    Information about the Japanese investor cannot be disclosed because Kenedix has not received the investor's consent. Kenedix has no financial, personnel or business relationships with the investor. The investor is not related to Kenedix.

  • 4. Change in investment and ownership

    Investment

    Ownership

    SGD56,100,000 (JPY4,495 million note2)

    SGD36,100,000 (JPY2,892 million note2)

    45.6% 29.3%

    (Note 2) SGD1 = JPY80.13 (as of December 25, 2018)

  • 5. Schedule

    Date of change in ownership

    December 28, 2018

  • 6. Outlook

    In association with the additional investment, there is no change in the 2018 consolidated forecast announced on August 10, 2018. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast is revised due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:29:06 UTC
