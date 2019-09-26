Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Change in Subsidiary

September 26, 2019 Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321 Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department

Notice of Change in Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of Kenedix, Inc. approved a resolution on September 26, 2019 to make a silent partnership investment in Godo Kaisha KRF86, which is expected to become a consolidated subsidiary.

1. Overview and reason for acquisition

KRF86, which will receive a silent partnership investment from Kenedix, will acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights backed by three residential properties in Tokyo. KRF86 will become our consolidated subsidiary.

Through this investment, Kenedix expects to earn a real estate investment return while at the same time the three properties will be included in the existing core fund. The investment will boost assets under management (AUM) and contribute to increasing stable earnings mainly through the growth of the Asset Management Business.

2. Summary of KRF86