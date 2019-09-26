Log in
Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Change in Subsidiary

09/26/2019 | 03:23am EDT

September 26, 2019

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Stock code:

4321

Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Change in Subsidiary

The Board of Directors of Kenedix, Inc. approved a resolution on September 26, 2019 to make a silent partnership investment in Godo Kaisha KRF86, which is expected to become a consolidated subsidiary.

1. Overview and reason for acquisition

KRF86, which will receive a silent partnership investment from Kenedix, will acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights backed by three residential properties in Tokyo. KRF86 will become our consolidated subsidiary.

Through this investment, Kenedix expects to earn a real estate investment return while at the same time the three properties will be included in the existing core fund. The investment will boost assets under management (AUM) and contribute to increasing stable earnings mainly through the growth of the Asset Management Business.

2. Summary of KRF86

(1)

Name

Godo Kaisha KRF86

(2)

Address

2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Representative Partner: Ippan Shadan Hojin KRF86

Executor: Tadatsugu Ishimoto

(4)

Business

Purchase, ownership, sale and other activities involving real estate or real

estate trust beneficiary rights

(5)

Established

September 2, 2019

(6)

Capital

1 million yen

(7)

Shareholder and

Ippan Shadan Hojin KRF86: 100%

shareholding ratio

Capital

No significant items

Relationships between

(8)

Personnel

No significant items

Kenedix and KRF86

Business

No significant items

Results of operations and

(9)

financial position for the

No figures are shown because KRF86 was established in September 2019.

last three years

3. Amount and ratio of Kenedix investment

Investments (ratio)

6,433 million yen (100%)

Loans from financial institutions are not planned.

4. Assets to be acquired by KRF86

Description and location

Three residential properties (Ota-ku,Taito-ku, and Kita-ku, Tokyo)

5. Schedule

Board of Directors resolution

September 26, 2019

Contract signing

September 27, 2019 (tentative)

Ota-ku

September 30, 2019 (tentative)

Asset purchase date

Taito-ku

October 31, 2019 (tentative)

Kita-ku

March 31, 2020 (tentative)

6. Outlook

There is no change in the 2019 consolidated forecast announced on February 8, 2019. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast is revised due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the performance described in forward- looking statements because of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ from the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:22:00 UTC
