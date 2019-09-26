Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Change in Subsidiary

|
September 26, 2019
|
Company name: Kenedix, Inc.
|
Representative:
|
Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO
|
Stock code:
|
4321
|
Listing:
|
First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Contact:
|
Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer,
|
|
Head of Corporate Planning Department
Notice of Change in Subsidiary
The Board of Directors of Kenedix, Inc. approved a resolution on September 26, 2019 to make a silent partnership investment in Godo Kaisha KRF86, which is expected to become a consolidated subsidiary.
1. Overview and reason for acquisition
KRF86, which will receive a silent partnership investment from Kenedix, will acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights backed by three residential properties in Tokyo. KRF86 will become our consolidated subsidiary.
Through this investment, Kenedix expects to earn a real estate investment return while at the same time the three properties will be included in the existing core fund. The investment will boost assets under management (AUM) and contribute to increasing stable earnings mainly through the growth of the Asset Management Business.
2. Summary of KRF86
|
|
(1)
|
|
Name
|
|
Godo Kaisha KRF86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Address
|
|
2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Representative
|
|
Representative Partner: Ippan Shadan Hojin KRF86
|
|
|
|
Executor: Tadatsugu Ishimoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Business
|
|
Purchase, ownership, sale and other activities involving real estate or real
|
|
|
|
estate trust beneficiary rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Established
|
|
September 2, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Capital
|
|
1 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
Shareholder and
|
|
Ippan Shadan Hojin KRF86: 100%
|
|
|
shareholding ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
No significant items
|
|
|
|
Relationships between
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
Personnel
|
No significant items
|
|
|
Kenedix and KRF86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
No significant items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of operations and
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
financial position for the
|
|
No figures are shown because KRF86 was established in September 2019.
|
|
|
|
last three years
|
|
|
3. Amount and ratio of Kenedix investment
|
Investments (ratio)
|
6,433 million yen (100%)
|
|
※Loans from financial institutions are not planned.
4. Assets to be acquired by KRF86
|
|
Description and location
|
Three residential properties (Ota-ku,Taito-ku, and Kita-ku, Tokyo)
|
|
|
|
|
5. Schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors resolution
|
September 26, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract signing
|
September 27, 2019 (tentative)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ota-ku
|
September 30, 2019 (tentative)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset purchase date
|
Taito-ku
|
October 31, 2019 (tentative)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kita-ku
|
March 31, 2020 (tentative)
|
|
|
|
6. Outlook
There is no change in the 2019 consolidated forecast announced on February 8, 2019. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast is revised due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the performance described in forward- looking statements because of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ from the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
