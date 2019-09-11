Log in
Kennedy Wilson : Notice of Sales of Assets

09/11/2019 | 02:57am EDT

September 11, 2019

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Stock code:

4321

Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Sales of Assets

Kenedix, Inc. will sell properties to Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation through its subsidiary and an SPC as follows.

1. Reason for sale

Kenedix will sell a logistics facility listed below (1) that is included in consolidated inventories through its subsidiary and the retail facility (2) will be sold by the non-consolidated SPC that Kenedix has made a silent partnership investment. Kenedix believes that these transactions will contribute to the formation and growth of the Kenedix Group's J-REIT investment portfolio.

2.

Assets to be sold

Description

Location

Selling price

Category

(

Million yen, net of taxes

)

(1)

Gyoda Logistics Center

Gyoda-shi,

3,160

Logistics facility

Saitama

(2)

Apita Terrace Yokohama Tsunashima

Yokohama-shi,

5,899

Retail facility

(51% interest of the quasi co-ownership)

Kanagawa

3.

Outline of purchaser

Name

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

4.

Schedule

Contract signing

September 11, 2019

(1) October 1, 2019 (tentative)

Transaction closing date

(2) November 1, 2019 (tentative)

5.

Outlook

There is no change in the 2019 consolidated forecast announced on February 8, 2019. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast revision is needed due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the performance described in forward-looking statements because of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ from the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 06:56:08 UTC
