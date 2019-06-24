Kennedy Wilson : Selected for Membership in MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

June 24, 2019 Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321 Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Corporate Communications Office

Selected for Membership in MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

Kenedix, Inc. has announced that it was selected for the first time for membership in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN).

1. MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

The MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) is developed by MSCI Inc. (United States, "MSCI"), the industry leader in ESG research who offers various tools to support the investment decisions of major investors around the world. For the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), MSCI selects industry leading companies in terms of attracting, retaining and promoting women, as well as advancing gender diversity. Selection is based on data regarding female employment disclosed according to the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace as well as information publicly disclosed by companies such as company policy on gender diversity.

Kenedix, Inc. has also been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the S&P/JPX Caron Efficient Index among ESG indices adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

2. Initiatives for Sustainability by Kenedix Group

Kenedix has defined "Diversity and equal opportunities" as one of our material issues. We are dedicated to operating workplaces where all people at the Kenedix Group can realize their full potential.

Concerning the details of initiatives for sustainability by Kenedix Group, please refer to the following web site.

*Initiatives for Sustainability by Kenedix Group: http:///www.kenedix.com/eng/sustainability/

