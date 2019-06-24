Log in
Kennedy Wilson : Selected for Membership in MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

06/24/2019 | 03:45am EDT

June 24, 2019

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Stock code:

4321

Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Corporate Communications Office

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Selected for Membership in MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

Kenedix, Inc. has announced that it was selected for the first time for membership in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN).

1. MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

The MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) is developed by MSCI Inc. (United States, "MSCI"), the industry leader in ESG research who offers various tools to support the investment decisions of major investors around the world. For the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), MSCI selects industry leading companies in terms of attracting, retaining and promoting women, as well as advancing gender diversity. Selection is based on data regarding female employment disclosed according to the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace as well as information publicly disclosed by companies such as company policy on gender diversity.

Kenedix, Inc. has also been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the S&P/JPX Caron Efficient Index among ESG indices adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

2. Initiatives for Sustainability by Kenedix Group

Kenedix has defined "Diversity and equal opportunities" as one of our material issues. We are dedicated to operating workplaces where all people at the Kenedix Group can realize their full potential.

Concerning the details of initiatives for sustainability by Kenedix Group, please refer to the following web site.

*Initiatives for Sustainability by Kenedix Group: http:///www.kenedix.com/eng/sustainability/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 07:44:05 UTC
