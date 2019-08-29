Kennedy Wilson : Unaudited H1 2019 IFRS financial statements

29 August 2019

KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

('KWE', the 'Company')

Publication of KWE's unaudited IFRS financial statements for six months ended 30 June 2019

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Ltd ('KWE'), announces the publication of its unaudited IFRS financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the 'H1 2019 Accounts').

The H1 2019 Accounts have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The H1 2019 Accounts are also available on the Company's group website at https://eu.kennedywilson.com/kwe-bond-investors/ifrs-financial-statements.

