Kennedy Wilson : Unaudited H1 2019 IFRS financial statements

08/29/2019 | 04:16am EDT

29 August 2019

KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

('KWE', the 'Company')

Publication of KWE's unaudited IFRS financial statements for six months ended 30 June 2019

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Ltd ('KWE'), announces the publication of its unaudited IFRS financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the 'H1 2019 Accounts').

The H1 2019 Accounts have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The H1 2019 Accounts are also available on the Company's group website at https://eu.kennedywilson.com/kwe-bond-investors/ifrs-financial-statements.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

About Kennedy Wilson

KWE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kennedy Wilson.

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit www.kennedywilson.com

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:15:05 UTC
