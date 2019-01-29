Kennedys Selects DISCO as eDisclosure Partner

Kennedys,
a global law firm with expertise in litigation and dispute resolution,
today announced its selection of DISCO as its preferred edisclosure
partner.
With 37 offices in 22 countries around the world, Kennedys constantly
assesses technology solutions that deliver fast, efficient and intuitive
user experiences to help the firm better serve its clients. Kennedys’
U.S. offices had already utilized DISCO for multiple matters and were
impressed by the platform’s speed, performance and ease of use. When the
firm’s UK and European offices started exploring new disclosure
solutions, DISCO was already a trusted provider.
“DISCO provides cutting-edge software, giving clients a compelling
commercial solution for data-heavy litigation. It helps us deliver
comprehensive advice early in the life of a complex dispute, while
reducing upfront costs and overall legal spend,” said Kennedys’ Partner
Michael Hogg.
A cloud-based solution, DISCO requires zero up-front capital investment
in hardware or infrastructure; reduces recurring costs related to
staffing, training, and maintenance; instantly offers new features when
available; eliminates downtime caused by system outages and never-ending
upgrades; and is accessible anywhere, anytime from any device.
“DISCO has served global clients on multinational matters since our
founding, and our world-wide customer base continues to expand in
recognition of our experience,” said Andrew Shimek, DISCO chief revenue
officer. “Our commitment to the European market enables us to work even
more closely with firms like Kennedys, delivering both the technology
and the local expertise to help them shift to the cloud and improve
their discovery processes.”
About DISCO
DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence
and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal
teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal
departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use
DISCO as their edisclosure solution for compliance, disputes, and
investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.
About Kennedys Law LLP
Kennedys Law LLP is a leading global law firm specialising in litigation
and dispute resolution that has over 1900 staff worldwide, with 37
offices in Auckland, Bangkok, Belfast, Bermuda, Birmingham, Bogotá,
Brussels, Buenos Aires, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Copenhagen, Dubai,
Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hong Kong, Illinois, Lima, Lisbon, London,
Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Mexico City, Miami, Moscow, New Jersey,
New York, Paris, Pennsylvania, Santiago, São Paulo, Sheffield,
Singapore, Sydney, Taunton and Texas. Kennedys also has an active
network of associate offices and co-operations around the world,
situated in Beijing, Bologna, Karachi, Milan, Mumbai, New Delhi, Oslo,
Puerto Rico, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Stockholm, Tel
Aviv and Warsaw.
Kennedys’ client base includes domestic and international (re)insurers,
Lloyd’s syndicates, central and government bodies and large corporate
organisations (many of which are self-insured). Its lawyers provide a
range of specialist legal services to industry sectors including
insurance and reinsurance, aviation, banking and finance, construction
and engineering, healthcare, life sciences, marine, public sector, rail,
real estate, retail, shipping and international trade, sport and
leisure, transport and logistics, and travel and tourism.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005122/en/