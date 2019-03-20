Kenshoo Launches Strategic Alliance with Omnicom Media Group in EMEA Region to Create Digital Centers of Excellence

London, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenshoo (www.Kenshoo.com), a global leading marketing technology platform, and global media network Omnicom Media Group today announce a partnership in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) to create Digital Centers of Excellence (DCOEs). Through this relationship, the two companies will jointly develop research, campaign auditing and retail immersion workshops, as well as collaborate on employee training and accreditation to improve performance across the most engaging digital advertising channels. The DCOEs will deliver meaningful results for clients by offering access to alpha and beta programs, retail playbooks and joint product roadmaps, while ensuring their campaigns benefit from the advantages of centralized, cross-channel management buoyed by data science technology and key personnel from both companies.



The DCOEs are designed to help agencies and marketers yield insights and efficiencies across three premium and fast-growing digital advertising channels – search, social and e-commerce advertising, supporting the need to manage complex, multi-channel campaigns in unison even amid siloed organizational structures. Marketers consider Kenshoo’s software the gold standard for solving this challenge and benefit from improved in-channel performance from cross-channel signals and intelligence.



“At Omnicom Media Group we are delighted to have entered into a strategic alliance with Kenshoo across all of EMEA to ensure we can co-create the most effective media experiences across Amazon, Google and Facebook that help our clients reach their core audience to deliver sales growth at scale,” says Gemma Spence, CEO Ecommerce EMEA at Omnicom Media Group. “This partnership allows both Omnicom and Kenshoo to push the boundaries within the eCommerce space through joint research into new purchase behaviours and habits whilst also co-creating new tools, systems and applications that help our clients gain actionable insights that can be deployed across their entire business. Our joint goal is to help our clients retain and acquire customers along the value chain and ensure insights can be pushed upstream to improve business performance.”



“We have already seen unprecedented business growth amongst our mutual clients when we apply some of the best practices the two organisations have built,” says Matt Vignieri, Managing Director at Kenshoo EMEA. “OMG and Kenshoo will continue to build upon this success and deliver additional value to clients across Search, Social and eCommerce through our DCOEs.”



These new DCOEs will benefit organizations throughout Omnicom Media Group, including the full-service media networks OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science as well as a number of specialty media communications companies.



