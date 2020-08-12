Log in
Kensington Mortgage Securities Plc - Notice of Redemption

08/12/2020 | 07:06am EDT

KENSINGTON MORTGAGE SECURITIES PLC

SERIES 2007-1

REDEMPTION NOTICE

Notice to the holders of all outstanding

£25,000,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2022
with Ordinary A1a Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292637872; Common Code (Reg S): 029263787)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AA45; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AA4;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305030)
and Detachable A1a Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292640660; Common Code: 029264066)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AH97; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AH9;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305943)

€109,500,000 Class A1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2022
with Ordinary A1b Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292650545; Common Code (Reg S): 029265054)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AB28; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AB2;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305099)
and Detachable A1b Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292651600; Common Code: 029265160)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AJ53; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AJ5;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305986)

 U.S.$270,000,000 Class A1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2022
with Ordinary A1c Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292652590; Common Code (Reg S): 029265259)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AC01; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AC0;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305234)
and Detachable A1c Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292658913; Common Code: 029265891)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AK27; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AK2;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029306079)

£104,000,000 Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
with Ordinary A2 Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292638334; Common Code (Reg S): 029263833)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AD83; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AD8;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305315)
and Detachable A2 Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292642369; Common Code: 029264236)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AL00; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AL0;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029306168)

£50,000,000 Class A3a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
with Ordinary A3a Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292638920; Common Code (Reg S): 029263892)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490 123AE66; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AE6;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305374)
and Detachable A3a Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292644142; Common Code: 029264414)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AM82; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AM8;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029306176)

€270,600,000 Class A3b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
with Ordinary A3b Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292650974; Common Code (Reg S): 029265097)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AF32; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AF3;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305447)
and Detachable A3b Coupons
(ISIN: XS029265 1949; Common Code: 029265 194)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AN65; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AN6;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029306281)

U.S.$195,000,000 Class A3c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
with Ordinary A3c Coupons
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292652756; Common Code (Reg S): 029265275)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AG15; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AG1;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305463)
and Detachable A3c Coupons
(ISIN: XS0292653051; Common Code: 029265305)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AP14; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AP1;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029306290)

£20,000,000 Class M1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292639225; Common Code (Reg S): 029263922)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AQ96; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 4901 23AQ9;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305498)

€41,000,000 Class M1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292651196; Common Code (Reg S): 029265119)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AR79; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AR7;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305684)

€47,000,000 Class M2b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292639654; Common Code (Reg S): 029263965)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AS52; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AS5;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305757)

£8,500,000 Class B1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292639902; Common Code (Reg S): 029263990)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AU09; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AU0;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305781)

 €24,000,000 Class B1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292651436; Common Code (Reg S): 029265143)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AV81; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AV8;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305790)

£15,200,000 Class B2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292640157; Common Code (Reg S): 029264015)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AW64; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AW6;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305811)

 £13,600,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2040
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0292640405; Common Code (Reg S): 029264040)
(ISIN (Rule 144A): US490123AY21; CUSIP (Rule 144A): 490123AY2;
Common Code (Rule 144A): 029305854)

issued by Kensington Mortgage Securities plc (the "Issuer")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that, pursuant to Condition 9(e) (Optional Redemption), the Issuer will redeem the outstanding Notes in full at their aggregate Optional Redemption Amount (together with accrued and unpaid interest) on the Interest Payment Date falling on 14 September 2020.

Noteholders who have queries in relation to the above matters should contact the Issuer via email on Spvservices@Apexfs.com for further information.

Defined terms used in this notice will have the meaning given to them in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 14 March 2007 and the prospectus supplement dated 23 March 2007.

12 August 2020                                                                                         

for and on behalf of

                                                                                                      Kensington Mortgage Securities Plc


© PRNewswire 2020
