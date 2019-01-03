Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kent County MI : Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and Welcomes Two New Commissioners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:59pm CET

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS' OFFICE

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 3, 2019

Contact: Lori Latham

PH: (616) 632-7567 (desk) (616) 401-1743 (mobile)

EM: lori.latham@kentcountymi.gov

Kent County Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and

Welcomes Two New Commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Jan. 3, 2019) - The Kent County Board of Commissioners held an organizational meeting this morning to determine leadership positions for the 2019-2020 term and to welcome two new commissioners.

Commissioner Mandy Bolter (District 5) was elected to serve as Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Commissioner Stan Stek (District 6) was selected to serve as Vice-Chair. Stek will also Chair the Legislative and Human Services Committee. Commissioner Diane Jones (District 4) will continue to serve in her role as Chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee and Commissioner Emily Brieve (District 10) will serve as Vice-Chair of this committee.

The leadership team will also include Commissioner Jim Talen (District 15) serving as Minority Vice-Chair and Minority Vice-Chair of the Legislative and Human Resources Committee.

"I am excited to work with this new leadership team to build upon our history of providing high-quality and fiscally responsible services while creating a greater emphasis on communication, efficiency, and innovation for the residents of Kent County," said Commissioner Bolter.

Two newly elected board members were also welcomed to their first official board meeting, Monica Sparks (District 12) and Stephen Wooden (District 18), accepting the Oath of Office by Kent County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Bolter was first appointed to the Board in 2014 and was elected to her first full term later that same year. She currently serves as a Senior Analyst at Spectrum Health and had an 18-year career in public service, working in the legislature and state appropriations, prior to her role at Spectrum.

"Every day I am grateful to represent the people of Kent County and it is truly an honor to be chosen to lead this Board," said Bolter. "I look forward to increasing our communication with our community - we do some awesome things in Kent County and I want everyone to know about them."

Lastly, the Board approved appointments for various committees, subcommittees and boards. The County received 146 applications for 55 vacancies and a complete list of appointments is attached.

###

Disclaimer

Kent County, MI published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 18:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46pFDIC chair says no concerns about U.S. bank health amid market turmoil
RE
08:30pWall Street sinks as Apple warning and factory data hint at slowdown
RE
08:28pOil near flat, prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
08:19pMILLER CANFIELD PADDOCK AND STONE : Stanley Stek Elected Vice Chair of Kent County Board of Commissioners
PU
08:14pU.S. Factory Activity Decelerates Sharply Amid Global Slowdown
DJ
08:07pSticky Inflation Behind Bank of Mexico's Rate Increase
DJ
07:59pHOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP : Larry Sellers Re-Elected to The Florida Bar Board of Governors
PU
07:59pKENT COUNTY MI : Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and Welcomes Two New Commissioners
PU
07:50pThe Mortgage Collaborative Adds 44 New Lender Members in 2018, Now Growing Staff to Serve Expansion
SE
07:40pTruckmaker Volvo to take $778 million emissions hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.