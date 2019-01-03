Kent County MI : Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and Welcomes Two New Commissioners

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS' OFFICE

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 3, 2019

Contact: Lori Latham

PH: (616) 632-7567 (desk) (616) 401-1743 (mobile)

EM: lori.latham@kentcountymi.gov

Kent County Board of Commissioners Selects New Leadership and

Welcomes Two New Commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Jan. 3, 2019) - The Kent County Board of Commissioners held an organizational meeting this morning to determine leadership positions for the 2019-2020 term and to welcome two new commissioners.

Commissioner Mandy Bolter (District 5) was elected to serve as Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Commissioner Stan Stek (District 6) was selected to serve as Vice-Chair. Stek will also Chair the Legislative and Human Services Committee. Commissioner Diane Jones (District 4) will continue to serve in her role as Chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee and Commissioner Emily Brieve (District 10) will serve as Vice-Chair of this committee.

The leadership team will also include Commissioner Jim Talen (District 15) serving as Minority Vice-Chair and Minority Vice-Chair of the Legislative and Human Resources Committee.

"I am excited to work with this new leadership team to build upon our history of providing high-quality and fiscally responsible services while creating a greater emphasis on communication, efficiency, and innovation for the residents of Kent County," said Commissioner Bolter.

Two newly elected board members were also welcomed to their first official board meeting, Monica Sparks (District 12) and Stephen Wooden (District 18), accepting the Oath of Office by Kent County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Bolter was first appointed to the Board in 2014 and was elected to her first full term later that same year. She currently serves as a Senior Analyst at Spectrum Health and had an 18-year career in public service, working in the legislature and state appropriations, prior to her role at Spectrum.

"Every day I am grateful to represent the people of Kent County and it is truly an honor to be chosen to lead this Board," said Bolter. "I look forward to increasing our communication with our community - we do some awesome things in Kent County and I want everyone to know about them."

Lastly, the Board approved appointments for various committees, subcommittees and boards. The County received 146 applications for 55 vacancies and a complete list of appointments is attached.

