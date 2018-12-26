Log in
Kent County MI : Vacancies on County Boards and Committees

12/26/2018 | 08:30pm CET

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS' OFFICE

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 21, 2018

Vacancies on County Boards and Committees

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking residents who are interested in serving the community through appointment to the following Boards and Committees:

Agricultural Preservation Board. One Agricultural Interest Representative and one Conservation Representative. 3-year term. Board meets once a month on Wednesday's at the Kent/MSU Extension Office, 775 Ball Ave, Grand Rapids, MI.

Community Health Advisory Committee. One faith-based organization representative. 2-year term. Committee meets five times per year at the Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Ave, Grand Rapids, MI.

Fire Commission. Applicant must be a township elected official from a unit of government that participate in the Fire Commission. The Fire Commission meets monthly on the second Friday of the month (does not meet in April, July and October) at 8:30 am at the Kent County Road Commission, 1500 Scribner, Grand Rapids (with the exception of the October meeting).

Friend of the Court Citizen Advisory Committee. Applicant must be a non-custodial parent to fill an unexpired 3-year term ending December 31, 2019. Committee meets by-monthly at Noon in the County Administration Building, 300 Monroe Ave, Grand Rapids, MI.

Kent County Community Action Agency Governing Advisory Board. One Public Sector Representative. 3-year term. Board meets six times per year on Thursday's at Noon at the Human Services Complex, 121 Franklin SE, Grand Rapids, MI.

Pension Board. One citizen member to fill an unexpired 3-year term ending December 31, 2019. Board meets at 8:00 am on the third Wednesday in February, April, May, August, October, and November in the County Administration Building, 300 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI.

Applicants must complete an online application form via the County's website at www.accesskent.com/boardappointments.Resumes and cover letters are encouraged and may be attached. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 11, 2019.

Please call the Board of Commissioners Office at 616.632.7580 if you have any questions.

###

Disclaimer

Kent County, MI published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 19:29:04 UTC
