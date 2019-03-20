Kent : Gage A. Kent Joins Iowa Business Hall of Fame As 2018 Inductee

Gage A. Kent, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Kent Corporation, has been inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame for his contributions to community development and enhancement of Iowa's business climate.

'It is an honor to be recognized by the Iowa business community with this award,' said Kent. 'I truly appreciate the Hall of Fame designation and I feel this award is also an acknowledgment of Kent Corporation's long commitment to our employees and the people who call Muscatine home.'

Based in Muscatine, Kent Corporation is a 90-year-old strategically diversified nutrition, beverage and food ingredients business for animals and humans. Aside from running a successful business, Mr. Kent is a founding member and past Chairman of the Muscatine Charities, Inc. Board of Directors and a past Chairman of the Board for the Muscatine Power and Water public utility in addition to many more Muscatine community organizations.

On the state level, Kent serves on the Board of Trustees of Simpson College, as a member and former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Iowa College Foundation, a member of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and a member of the Iowa Business Council. Kent is a founding member and past Chairman of the Board of the Cultivation Corridor and is also a member of the Dean's Advisory Council for the Business College at Iowa State University.

The Iowa Business Hall of Fame was founded in 1975 by the Greater Des Moines Committee.

The Greater Des Moines Committee was formed in 1907 with the idea of convening a small group of business leaders to act quickly on matters of the times. Today the Greater Des Moines Committee consists of more than 120 of Iowa's leading business executives who have a vested interest in the growth and development of their community and Iowa.