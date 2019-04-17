Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kent : Nutrition Group Helps Flood Ravaged Nebraska Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

MUSCATINE, Iowa (April 17, 2019) - Kent Nutrition Group, a subsidiary of Kent Corporation, has pledged 19 tons of animal feed to aid Nebraska farmers impacted by recent flooding. In the first week of April, Kent Nutrition Group (KNG) announced its collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in lending a hand to the state's producers in need.

Pallets of Kent Feed ready for distribution, stored at the Kent Feeds Plant in Columbus, Nebraska.

Flood victims in Nebraska currently face a feed shortage amid historic losses in both livestock and harvests due to last month's sudden disaster. Large portions of the state remain underwater, drowning stored grain and casting doubts on whether crops can be planted this year. Thousands of livestock have perished in the flood.

'We recognize the gravity of this situation and are working to provide top quality service to those in need. KNG is dedicated to working closely with our partners in the Nebraska farming community to deliver vital assistance for producers with surviving livestock,' said Dan Paca, Vice President of Sales at KNG.

These 19 tons of feed will provide relief to affected livestock owners as they continue to deal with the aftermath of this natural disaster. The Muscatine, Iowa-based Kent Corporation has been serving the agricultural needs of farmers and producers in the Midwest since its beginning in 1927. Producers who need assistance feeding their livestock are encouraged to call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Hay Hotline at 402-471-4876.

About Kent Corporation

Based in Muscatine, Iowa, Kent Corporation is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food and beverage products. Kent Corporation is owned by the Kent family and led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. Kent serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in its 23 locations across 13 states and three countries.

Disclaimer

Kent Corporation published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pFlight from healthcare shares halts stock rally
RE
05:23pPGA TOUR : Here's why Bryson DeChambeau made a drastic change to his grip weights
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pArgentina Unveils Price Controls to Cool Rampant Inflation
DJ
05:08pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:07pCommunications Services Flat on Sprint Deal Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Up on Earnings, IPO Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pKENT : Nutrition Group Helps Flood Ravaged Nebraska Farmers
PU
05:00pFinancials Up as Traders Bet on Rebound From 1Q Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
3GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Morgan Stanley leans on wealth management to beat estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About