Kent : Nutrition Group Helps Flood Ravaged Nebraska Farmers

MUSCATINE, Iowa (April 17, 2019) - Kent Nutrition Group, a subsidiary of Kent Corporation, has pledged 19 tons of animal feed to aid Nebraska farmers impacted by recent flooding. In the first week of April, Kent Nutrition Group (KNG) announced its collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in lending a hand to the state's producers in need.

Pallets of Kent Feed ready for distribution, stored at the Kent Feeds Plant in Columbus, Nebraska.

Flood victims in Nebraska currently face a feed shortage amid historic losses in both livestock and harvests due to last month's sudden disaster. Large portions of the state remain underwater, drowning stored grain and casting doubts on whether crops can be planted this year. Thousands of livestock have perished in the flood.

'We recognize the gravity of this situation and are working to provide top quality service to those in need. KNG is dedicated to working closely with our partners in the Nebraska farming community to deliver vital assistance for producers with surviving livestock,' said Dan Paca, Vice President of Sales at KNG.

These 19 tons of feed will provide relief to affected livestock owners as they continue to deal with the aftermath of this natural disaster. The Muscatine, Iowa-based Kent Corporation has been serving the agricultural needs of farmers and producers in the Midwest since its beginning in 1927. Producers who need assistance feeding their livestock are encouraged to call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Hay Hotline at 402-471-4876.

About Kent Corporation

Based in Muscatine, Iowa, Kent Corporation is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food and beverage products. Kent Corporation is owned by the Kent family and led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. Kent serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in its 23 locations across 13 states and three countries.