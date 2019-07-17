Kentucky Certifies Latest Release of Verity Voting from Hart InterCivic

New Hybrid Solution Combines Paper-Trail Assurance with Touchscreen Ease

The State Board of Elections and the Examiners of voting equipment have certified the latest major release of Hart InterCivic’s Verity® Voting system. This milestone clears the way for Kentucky counties to purchase the newest Verity version, featuring enhancements to the modern, secure system, as well as a new secure and transparent voting method with touchscreen ease and the assurance of a paper trail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005778/en/

Verity Duo combines touchscreen ballot marking with a voter-verifiable printed vote summary. Unlike other systems, Verity reads the voter's choices directly from the summary text, not from a bar code. (Photo: Business Wire)

Request a Verity Demo: Harp Enterprises 1-800-432-9282

The flexible Verity system, which has been praised for its performance in several counties where it is already in use, now includes Verity Duo, which combines touchscreen ballot marking with a voter-friendly printed vote record.

Verity Duo is the only hybrid solution on the market that counts votes directly from a human-readable printed summary, not from a bar code that only a machine can read.

“Verity Duo is part of Hart’s ongoing commitment to efficient, secure voting solutions. We are proud that this release of Verity has met Kentucky’s rigorous standards,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. “Our partner, Harp Enterprises, is the exclusive reseller for Verity in Kentucky. They are headquartered in Lexington, and they’re ready to demonstrate the latest hybrid features that Duo offers.”

In addition to Verity Duo, newly certified features assure that Verity can handle the highest volumes for large jurisdictions, up to 3,000 precincts for example. Other improvements increase efficiencies related to election preparation, vote counting and audits. A new serialized seal increases physical security on devices and workstations.

Election teams appreciate the ease of storing, transporting and setting up Verity’s compact, lightweight polling place devices.

“Verity is built for the future and flexible enough to adapt to changing demands,” Braithwaite said. “Some counties want touchscreens; some want paper ballots; some want the best of both. Our technology delivers on all levels.”

Verity is increasingly the system of choice as counties across the U.S. prepare for 2020 elections. Braithwaite expects the certification to open doors to more jurisdictions looking for a traditional paper-ballot or hybrid paper-trail option.

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.

About Harp Enterprises

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Harp Enterprises is an election services company founded in 1972. Harp provides election products in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana and has a reputation for providing the highest level of service to its customers. The company partners with Hart InterCivic to bring customers a full line of election products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005778/en/