Kentucky Conference to Explore Issues of Family Alienation and Shared Child Custody

A conference coming to Kentucky in October will bring alienated parents,
grandparents and experts in the field together for presentations and
discussions on the growing issue of parental and family alienation. The
Parental / Grandparent Alienation and Equal Shared Parenting Symposium,
hosted by Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights, will be held
Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2019 at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort,
Kentucky. An opportunity to meet the experts who will be speaking during
the event will take place the evening before, Oct. 4th, at a buffet
dinner.
Alienation affects thousands of children, their parents and
grandparents. Too often children are the silent victims of bitter
divorces and broken family dynamics. Making matters worse are the lack
of laws and court systems that result in family cases being handled more
like a financial lawsuit than one with the best interest of the child
and overall family. Children are sadly, in many cases, treated as
win-or-lose objects.
While children are obvious victims, the others are parents and
grandparents who are alienated in the process due to bitterness or
revenge. Often, absentee parents are treated more as an ATM than a
parent deserving of rights to have a real, contributing relationship
with their children. Grandparents are very frequently ignored in family
court, with very little rights in most states.
“We hope to educate families, the courts and the media on how
devastating alienation is for everyone involved,” Elaine Cobb, founder
and president of Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and
course coordinator for the event, said. “I know firsthand the pain of
being alienated from family members you love.”
Speakers at the conference include William Bernet, M.D., a
well-respected expert in the fields of child psychiatry and forensic
psychiatry. In 2013, he and his colleagues published Parental
Alienation: The Handbook for Mental Health and Legal Professionals.
He is also the founder of the Parental Alienation Study Group and served
as its first president. Another presenter is Steven Miller, M.D., an
internationally-respected expert in alienation and estrangement. Other
speakers include Amy J.L. Baker, Ph.D., Linda Gottlieb, attorney
Brian Ludmer, Rev. Dr. John Killinger and Jill Egizii as a moderator who
is founder and president of the Parental Alienation Awareness
Organization USA.
“We’re happy to provide underlying financial support to this important
conference to make attendance affordable for all - parents, educators
and law makers,” said Warren Lichtenstein, founder of Steel
Partners Foundation. “We hope the conference will help to raise
awareness of parental alienation and the damaging effects it can have on
children, parents and their extended families.”
Details on the symposium, as well as registration information, can be
found at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org
or by sending an email to familyaccessinnc@aol.com.
About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights
Family
Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights was founded in 2012. The
organization works to raise awareness of alienation and the effects it
has on children, grandchildren and their families. Family Access offers
support, tools and educational resources to alienated family members to
help stop this growing problem.
