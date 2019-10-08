Kentucky National Insurance Names New President

Kentucky National Insurance Company, a division of Forcht Group of Kentucky, has named senior insurance executive, John R. Miner, as its new President.

Miner has 35 years of insurance industry experience, primarily in Personal Insurance, including as President of Personal Lines Division of Great American Insurance Group in Cincinnati, OH, and prior leadership roles with Chubb, Infinity Property and Casualty, and PURE. Most recently, Miner has been an insurance industry consultant based in Atlanta, GA.

Miner received his B.A. degree from St. John’s University in Minnesota. Already engaged in his new role from Kentucky National’s corporate office in Lexington, KY, Miner reports to Rodney Shockley, CEO of KNIC, who also serves as General Counsel of Forcht Group of Kentucky. Kentucky National currently distributes and manages its personal insurance products and services through independent agents in Kentucky and Tennessee, and holds additional licenses in Virginia and Indiana.

