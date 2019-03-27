Kentucky Public Service Commission : PSC Sets Duke Energy Kentucky Natural Gas Base Rates Accepts settlement with minor changes that reduce residential costs;

Matthew G. Bevin Governor Michael J. Schmitt Charles G. Snavely Commonwealth of Kentucky Chairman Secretary Public Service Commission Robert Cicero Energy and Environment Cabinet 211 Sower Blvd. Vice Chairman P.O. Box 615 Frankfort, Kentucky 40602-0615 Talina R. Mathews Telephone: (502) 564-3940 Commissioner Fax: (502) 564-3460 psc.ky.gov NEWS RELEASE Contact: Andrew Melnykovych 502-782-2564 or 502-564-3940 502-330-5981 (cell) Andrew.Melnykovych@ky.gov

PSC Sets Duke Energy Kentucky Natural Gas Base Rates

Accepts settlement with minor changes that reduce residential costs;

reduces frequency of commodity cost adjustments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Mar. 27, 2019) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved a settlement that allows Duke Energy Kentucky to raise its rates for delivery of natural gas, but reduces by about one-third the size of the increase that Duke Kentucky originally requested.

In an order issued today, the PSC made minor modifications to the settlement reached by Duke Kentucky with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General, the most significant being a slight decrease to the delivery charge for residential customers.

Under the new rates, a typical Duke Kentucky residential customer (using an average of 5,300 cubic feet of gas per month) would see the base rate portion of the monthly bill increase from the current $35.72 to $41.36, an increase of $5.64. Duke Kentucky had initially proposed an increase of $7.59, while the settlement called for an increase of $6.27.

The monthly customer charge will increase from $16 to $16.50, while the delivery charge per 1,000 cubic feet will rise from $3.72 to $4.69. Duke Kentucky had proposed to increase the monthly customer charge to $17.50 and the delivery charge to $4.87. The settlement set the monthly customer charge at $16.50 and the delivery charge at $4.81.

The base rate increase will be offset in part by the elimination of a surcharge Duke Kentucky has been using to fund a program to accelerate the replacement of aging and potentially unsafe service lines. That work is largely complete, allowing the surcharge - currently at $3.22 per month - to be discontinued.

Duke Kentucky's base rates do not include the commodity cost of the natural gas itself. That cost is determined by market conditions, adjusted regularly and passed on to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The PSC reviews the pass-through adjustment to insure its accuracy.

Duke Kentucky has been adjusting its commodity cost on a monthly basis. In today's order, the PSC directed Duke Kentucky to switch to a quarterly adjustment, a practice followed by other large natural gas utilities in the state.

The PSC noted that Duke Kentucky began monthly adjustments when the natural gas market was unstable and subject to abrupt price swings. The market has been stable for an extended period, making monthly adjustments no longer necessary.

