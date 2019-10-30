Kenya Economic Update: Accelerating Kenya's Digital Economy

NAIROBI, October 31, 2019 - As Kenya's digital economy propels the country's economic growth, a new World Bank economic update says more needs to be done to prepare citizens and businesses for the economy, society and jobs of the future.

Known as the 'Silicon Savannah,' Kenya has seen its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector grow an average of 10.8% annually since 2016, becoming a significant source of economic development and job creation with spill over effects in almost every sector of the economy.

However, the 20th edition of the Kenya Economic Update: 'Securing Future Growth,' notes that for Kenya to keep pace with technology innovation and the growth of the global digital economy will require stronger digital foundations, such as new regulations and policy guidelines designed to support the digital transformation. For example, the report notes that telecommunications regulation has struggled to keep pace with the evolving market dynamics and emerging technologies, and the digital entrepreneurship space faces limited growth-oriented financing and lacks a firm pipeline of digitally-skilled talent.

The report also highlights that Kenya faces a significant digital divide, with 44% of the urban population having access to the internet compared to 17% in rural areas. In addition, widespread gaps in basic digital skills still limit wider usage and application of digital tools, and services and gaps in advanced digital skills limit business development. While 93.4% public primary schools are now covered by the Digital Learning Program, secondary schools still lag in access to connectivity and the curriculum currently fails to offer digital skills as a stand-alone compulsory course.

'Kenya is eager to position itself as a hub for information and communication technologies, ecommerce and digital services,' said Casey Torgusson, World Bank Senior Digital Specialist and author of the report's special section on Accelerating Kenya's Digital Economy. 'Building strong digital foundations will be critical to the country's long-term success in harnessing the potential of the digital economy as a driver of its economic growth, job creation and service delivery while ensuring that no one is left behind.'

Securing Kenya's Digital Future

The analysis recommends several critical reforms and investments aimed at accelerating a dynamic and inclusive digital economy for Kenya including: