Kenya Electricity Generating's H1 pretax profit rises 4.3%

02/28/2020 | 02:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks her child to school past high voltage electrical pylons on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company said on Friday its pretax profit edged up 4.3% in the first half ended December helped by lower finance costs.

A tax credit of 1.89 billion shillings related to the completion of a new power generation plant, however boosted its earnings per share by 96.8% to 1.24 shillings, the company said.

The East African nation's largest electricity producer also reported results for the full year ended June 2019, after it delayed them in November due to a vacancy at the auditor general's office, which audits state-controlled firms.

Pretax profit and earnings per share were broadly flat in 2019, the company said, adding that it would only declare dividend for the full year when an auditor general is appointed and the results are reviewed.

The company, which is popularly known as KenGen, has been expanding its generation capacity by digging up new geothermal steam wells to drive electricity generation turbines in the Rift Valley area of Naivasha in Nakuru County.

KenGen also announced that it had secured contracts from some geothermal electricity development consultancies in neighbouring Ethiopia in recent months.

"These initiatives are expected to have positive contribution to our future performance," the company said in a statement.

The company said pretax profit rose to 6.28 billion shillings in the half year ended December from 6.02 billion shillings a year earlier.

Finance costs, which include interest on short-term borrowings, slid to 1.14 billion shillings from 1.34 billion shillings a year ago.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

