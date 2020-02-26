Kenya Power's full-year pretax profit slumps 93%

The company, which is the main electricity distributor in the East African nation, delayed publication of its results last November due to a vacancy at the auditor general's office, which is responsible for auditing state-controlled firms.

The results issued on Wednesday were not audited. Its shares slid 10% to 2.40 shillings after the results were published.

The cost of buying bulk electricity jumped by 18 billion shillings during the period, Kenya Power said, eclipsing the impact of a slight increase in sales to customers.

Finance costs also went up due to higher short-term borrowings, the company said. It did not declare a dividend for the period, just like in the previous year.

($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings)

