Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya Power's full-year pretax profit slumps 93%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:58am EST
Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen from the power substation at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Loiyangalani district, Marsabit County

Kenya Power said on Wednesday its pretax profit for the year to the end of June 2019 dropped 93% to 334 million shillings ($3.31 million), hurt by higher costs of buying electricity, sending its shares down 10%.

The company, which is the main electricity distributor in the East African nation, delayed publication of its results last November due to a vacancy at the auditor general's office, which is responsible for auditing state-controlled firms.

The results issued on Wednesday were not audited. Its shares slid 10% to 2.40 shillings after the results were published.

The cost of buying bulk electricity jumped by 18 billion shillings during the period, Kenya Power said, eclipsing the impact of a slight increase in sales to customers.

Finance costs also went up due to higher short-term borrowings, the company said. It did not declare a dividend for the period, just like in the previous year.

($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:06aWorld shares slump for fifth day, bets grow on interest rate cuts to counter damage
RE
04:59aECB had 'heated' debate on inflation target, Holzmann says
RE
04:58aKenya Power's full-year pretax profit slumps 93%
RE
04:56aOil slides for fourth day as pandemic fears deepen
RE
04:53aHong Kong, Hit by Coronavirus and Protests, to Hand Out Billions in Cash
DJ
04:52aWorld shares slump for fifth day, bets grow on interest rate cuts to counter damage
RE
04:51aBlackstone to buy British student housing group iQ for £4.7 billion
RE
04:51aOil slides for fourth day as pandemic fears deepen
RE
04:48aGerman economy nears stagnation in first-quarter with coronavirus outbreak
RE
04:31aThai January factory output falls 4.6% year-on-year, down for ninth month
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Oil slides for fourth day as pandemic fears deepen
3DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
4BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2019 Financial Results
5METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : revises growth plans after plunging into red

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group