Kenya budget deficit forecast to fall to 5.0 pct of GDP in 2019/20 - finance ministry
0
01/11/2019 | 02:23am EST
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's budget deficit is forecast to fall to 5.0 percent of gross domestic product in the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal year from revised deficit of 6.3 pct of GDP in 2018/19, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said in a draft budget policy statement that the deficit was forecast to drop to 3.0 percent of GDP in 2022/23.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)