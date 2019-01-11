Log in
Kenya budget deficit forecast to fall to 5.0 pct of GDP in 2019/20 - finance ministry

01/11/2019 | 02:23am EST
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury Henry Rotich holds up a briefcase containing the Government Budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's budget deficit is forecast to fall to 5.0 percent of gross domestic product in the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal year from revised deficit of 6.3 pct of GDP in 2018/19, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a draft budget policy statement that the deficit was forecast to drop to 3.0 percent of GDP in 2022/23.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

