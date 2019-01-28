Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya central bank holds main lending rate at 9.0 pct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 09:10am EST
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge speaks during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 9.0 percent on Monday, the bank's monetary policy committee said, saying inflation was anchored within the target range.

Policymakers said the decision, the third hold in a row since September, was also supported by their view that the economy was "operating close to its potential", they said.

Year-on-year inflation was 5.7 percent last month, well within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent. Economic growth accelerated to 6 percent in the third quarter of last year, up from 4.7 percent a year earlier.

The committee, however, warned of the potential for higher volatility in the global financial markets this year, mainly due to slowing global economic growth, Brexit and a trade war between the U.S. and China.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Ed Osmond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aWorld stocks edge down on China worries as trade talks, Fed decision loom
RE
09:10aKenya central bank holds main lending rate at 9.0 pct
RE
08:50aGreek PM to announce minimum wage increase
RE
08:50aGreece to raise minimum wage by about 11 percent - PM
RE
08:48aOil falls as U.S. adds new rigs, China weakness rattles market
RE
08:31aZambia's mining investment arm ups stake in Copperbelt Energy
RE
08:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Fall as Investors Await Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings
DJ
08:26aRussia to check P&G's compliance with local data laws
RE
08:25aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Fall In A Week Packed With Earnings And A Fed Update
DJ
08:24aEU adopts post-Brexit import quotas for farm produce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
4Oil falls as U.S. adds new rigs, China weakness rattles market
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate, shares drop 6 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.