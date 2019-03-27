Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya central bank holds main lending rate, says inflation expectations within target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 10:58am EDT
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge speaks during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 9.0 percent on Wednesday, saying inflation expectations remain within the target range.

It was the fourth consecutive decision by the bank to keep rates on hold since September.

Year-on-year inflation was down to 4.14 percent in February from 4.7 percent a month earlier, staying within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent.

"The (Monetary Policy) Committee noted that inflation expectations remained well anchored within the target range, and that the economy was operating close to its potential," the bank said in a statement.

In January, the bank said the economy was expected to expand by 6.3 percent this year, up from an estimated 6.1 percent in 2018, driven by an expansion in agriculture and services.

The bank said it estimated the current account deficit to be 4.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, down from an estimated 4.9 percent of GDP in 2018, due to lower food and machinery imports.

Lawmakers capped commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above the benchmark in late 2016, saying they were concerned about their high levels.

But that has led to a private credit squeeze, as banks say it forced them to cut back on loans to high-risk groups.

Private sector credit grew by 3.4 percent in the 12 months to February, compared to 3.0 percent in January, the central bank added in its statement.

In mid-March, a Kenyan court ruled that the cap was unconstitutional, but judges suspended the decision for 12 months to allow parliament to re-examine the law.

"The Committee stressed that interest rate caps severely constrain the formulation, conduct and effectiveness of monetary policy," the bank statement said.

"Further, these interest rate caps have hampered access to credit by growth sectors, particularly MSMEs," it added, referring to small and medium businesses.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/27 Premier meets Sao Tome and Principe's prime minister
PU
11:15aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Staff Issues Research Report on Impact of Automated Orders in Futures Markets
PU
11:13aOil prices slip after surprise U.S. crude inventory build
RE
11:10aWORLD BANK : Announces Debarment of Vietnam Water and Environment Investment Corporation – JSC
PU
11:01aThe Big Picture
11:00aCLIMATE CHANGE IN AFRICA : “A race we must win and a race we will win,” African Development Bank says
PU
11:00aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : POTATO MARKET UPDATE 26th MARCH
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
4IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.