Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya has room to refinance government debt, central banker says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 04:54am EST
Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge speaks during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has room to refinance its debt and to reduce the costs of servicing the debt by lengthening the maturity profiles, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Patrick Njoroge told a news conference the national debt stood at 56.5 percent of gross domestic product in September. The debt has risen from 42 percent of GDP since President Uhuru Kenyatta came to power in 2013, angering opposition critics.

"There is scope for the reorganization of the debt portfolio, including replacing more expensive debt with cheaper debt," he said.

The credit risk for banks was easing, Njoroge said, but he cautioned banks against reckless lending. Bad debts among Kenyan banks jumped to 12.4 percent of total credit last year, the highest level in more than a decade.

The economy was expected to expand by 6.3 percent this year from an estimated 6.1 percent in 2018, the governor said, driven by expansion in agriculture and services.

Policymakers held the central bank rate at 9.0 percent on Monday, citing the vibrant economy and benign inflation. [nL5N1ZS44E]

(Reporting by Omar Mohamed, writing by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aMalaysia's Mahathir seeks China's understanding on scrapped $20-billion rail deal
RE
05:22aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on Sino-U.S. trade worries; Vietnam sole gainer
RE
05:19aApple Watch, using Aetna client data, wants to help you be healthy
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart's Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new India rules not delayed
RE
05:14aNorth Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.
RE
05:14aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Award of Excellence Jury Concludes Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
3SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : owner of biggest U.S. power utility, files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.