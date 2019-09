The Finance and National Planning Committee had instead recommended that the law placing caps be rewritten to give it more clarity.

The finance ministry had asked for the cap to be scrapped, while presenting the 2019/20(July-June) fiscal budget. The ministry said the cap, in place since 2016, has stifled lending to small and medium businesses in East Africa's richest economy.

