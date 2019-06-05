Kenya private sector activity rebounds in May: PMI

The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services rose to 51.3 in May from 49.3 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

"Activity in the Kenyan private sector recovered in May after the agriculture sector slowdown witnessed over the past couple of months," said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist for East Africa at Stanbic Bank.

Kenya, which is East Africa's richest economy, suffered from dry weather in the first four months of this year, after the onset of a rainfall season that was delayed by more than a month to late April.

Things could get better for the private sector, Qureishi said.

"Should the government clear arrears owed to the private sector as promised on Madaraka day (a June 1 public holiday), private sector activity could benefit from a huge boost," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed all ministries and state agencies to settle any pending supplier bills that have not been queried by auditors by the end of this month.

Firms complain that the government takes years to settle bills for goods and services supplied to it, mainly due to widespread corruption.

During the month under review, firms suffered from high energy and transport costs, the survey found.