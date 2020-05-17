Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya's East African Breweries says COVID-19 may slash profit by 25%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 06:09am EDT
A Brewer show a beer bottle at Kenya Breweries Limited in Nairobi

Kenya's East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has said its profit after tax for the year ending June is likely to decline by 25% compared to the previous period, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 global pandemic and the subsequent response measures taken across the region have impacted our business negatively," the company said in a statement published on Saturday.

It added that its "current performance forecast indicates a decline in profit after tax of approximately 25% for the financial year ending 30th June 2020 versus prior year".

EABL, which is controlled by British drinks group Diageo, is the biggest alcoholic beverages company in Kenya. Its competitors include Heineken and smaller, home-grown companies such as Keroche Breweries.

The company reported 11.52 billion shillings ($107.66 million) in profit after tax for the year ended June 2019.

EABL also operates in neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania.

($1 = 107.0000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 1.80% 2743 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES LIMITED 0.00% 165 End-of-day quote.-2.94%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 1.23% 66.05 Delayed Quote.-23.55%
HEINEKEN N.V. 1.20% 72.5 Delayed Quote.-23.62%
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC. 4.00% 0.26 Delayed Quote.33.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56aU.S. EXPECTED TO REVISE PPP AID PROGRAM FOR SMALL BUSINESSES : Wsj
RE
06:48aTemporary layoff schemes no cure-all in slow COVID recovery
RE
06:47aEgypt to loan EgyptAir $127 mln to help it through coronavirus crisis
RE
06:33aUK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate
RE
06:13aUK economy to recover slowly from COVID - budget office
RE
06:09aKenya's East African Breweries says COVID-19 may slash profit by 25%
RE
05:45aGraduations, Campus Classes Canceled by Coronavirus Shock College-Town Economy
DJ
05:31aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Ziyara and Shawwa Discusses the Impact of the Coronavirus Crisis on the Construction Sector
PU
05:20aCESI STATEMENT : Towards an adjusted new MFF, an EU Recovery Instrument for Member States and a (hopefully) safe and coordinated resumption of travel and tourism in Europe
PU
05:01aPress release about of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 05/2020.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
2APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
3ATCO LTD. : Energy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies
4J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. : J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit to Avoid 'Disastrous' Result
5NordicTrack Treadmill Makes History With Ultra-Marathoner Zach Bitter's New 100-Mile World Record

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group