Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya's East African Portland Cement withdraws notice dismissing workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 05:42am EDT
Kenya's East African Portland Cement withdraws notice dismissing workforce

NAIROBI (Reuters) - East African Portland Cement backed away from a plan to dismiss its entire 800-strong workforce on Friday, saying it would make a further statement about restructuring the company.

Kenya media reported earlier on Friday that the company had dismissed all of its workers. The Daily Nation newspaper cited an internal memo written by acting managing director Stephen Nthei saying the cement maker planned to rehire 600 of the staff, but on 40 percent of their previous pay.

"(The) notice has been withdrawn," Nthei said in a letter addressed to the Kenya Chemical Workers Union and seen by Reuters.

"A fresh replacement notice on the intended company restructuring and staff rationalization shall be circulated in due course," the letter said.

Portland is 52 percent owned by the government and LafargeHolcim owns a 41.7% stake.

Portland swung to a pre-tax profit of 6.96 billion shillings ($67.41 million) in the year to end June 2018 after a loss of 1.71 billion shillings in the previous year.

It has not released figures for fiscal year 2019.

It said last year it held a market share of 11%.

Portland's rivals include Bamburi Cement and National Cement Company, which in May signed a deal to buy ARM Cement after it was put into administration last August by creditors over debts totalling $190 million.

($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Additional reporting by Humphrey Malalo; editing by Maggie Fick, Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAFARGEHOLCIM 2.42% 46.49 Delayed Quote.16.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aBurkina forces move to secure attacked Avesoro mine after 1 killed
RE
05:42aKenya's East African Portland Cement withdraws notice dismissing workforce
RE
05:28aALIKO DANGOTE : Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020
RE
04:16aSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Gateway to Maroochydore City Centre site opens
PU
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08/09IMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
08/09IMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
08/09TIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
08/09China to push to attract more high-tech manufacturers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders
2BP PLC : Iraq says Eni, BP deal doesn't mean Exxon excluded from southern mega-project
3DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
4FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
5MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) : Telecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group