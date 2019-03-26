Log in
Kenya's Equity Group 2018 pretax profit up on rising interest income

03/26/2019 | 10:37am EDT
Customers arrive at a branch of the Equity Bank for money transactions in Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Equity Group Holdings said on Tuesday its 2018 pretax profit rose 6 percent to 28.5 billion shillings ($282.74 million), helped by rising interest income.

The bank's net interest income rose 10 percent to 41.4 billion shillings, Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing.

The bank, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, said net loans and advances rose to 297.2 billion shillings from 279.1 billion shillings in 2017.

Equity Group, which has a mobile phone-based financial business, insurance agency and investment bank, said total assets rose 9 percent to 573.4 billion shillings.

($1 = 100.8000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Heavens)

