Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:15am EDT
A general view shows the Equity Bank headquarters in the Upper Hill district of Kenya's capital Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Equity Group said on Monday it has entered talks with some shareholders of Banqué Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) shareholders to buy a controlling stake in the Congolese bank, stepping up its Africa expansion.

Equity, which already runs another subsidiary in the DRC, said the talks were likely to result in a cash transaction. It did not identify the BCDC shareholders who are selling.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aFutures edge higher on hopes of monetary stimulus
RE
07:18aSaudi Arabia's ACWA Power to focus more on renewable energy projects - CEO
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aKenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank
RE
07:12aChina caps insurers' investments in their shareholders
RE
07:09aSouth Africa's state defence firm Denel names new finance chief
RE
07:07aTrade war, global economic uncertainty cloud oil outlook at Asia conference
RE
07:07aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group