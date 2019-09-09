Kenya's Equity Group in talks to buy controlling stake in DRC bank
0
09/09/2019 | 07:15am EDT
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Equity Group said on Monday it has entered talks with some shareholders of Banqué Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) shareholders to buy a controlling stake in the Congolese bank, stepping up its Africa expansion.
Equity, which already runs another subsidiary in the DRC, said the talks were likely to result in a cash transaction. It did not identify the BCDC shareholders who are selling.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)